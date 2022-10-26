Claire Anne Hamrick Crawford, 81, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, after an extended illness.

Anne was born in Cherokee County, South Carolina, to the late James Hatcher Hamrick, Sr., and the late Johnnie Greene Hamrick. She was a long-time member of Rehoboth Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Franklin Crawford; her brother, John Mark Hamrick; and her sisters-in-law, Roberta Wilson and Geneta Butler; and her mother-in-law, Lena Crawford.

She is survived by her daughter, Saleha (Nick) Wowaka of Perry, Georgia; her son, Joseph (Kristin) Crawford of Davenport, Iowa; one brother, Jim (Joyce) Hamrick of Kathleen, Georgia; one sister, Jama Wilson of Chester, Virginia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other friends and relatives, including a local nephew, Anthony (Teresa) Wilson.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry Georgia. Graveside services were held Monday, October 24, 2022 at Caney Branch Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088, or Berea College, 101 Chestnut Street, Berea, Kentucky 40403.