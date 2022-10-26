Mary A. Dodson, 85, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky.

She was born in Monticello, Kentucky, the daughter of Thomas O. and Hattie Koger Dodson.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monticello and a retired teacher with the Monticello Independent Schools System.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Christine Hahn.

She is survived by her daughter Lois (Gary) Brummett, and was a special Nana to Makenlee Sweet, along with many former students and many friends.

The funeral service was conducted Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Monticello with Bro. Mark Helton and Glen Hickey, Jr. officiating.

Burial followed in the Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, Kentucky.

New's Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.