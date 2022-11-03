U.S. 127 project moving ahead

After decades of watching the project that would see U.S. 127 re-routed off of Wolf Creek Dam and onto a route below and across the Cumberland River on a newly constructed bridge, it was announced last week that the road has been moved forward, again, on the construction timeline.

In an email press release to the Clinton County News, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office announced the start of a new phase of a long-awaited project to put U.S. 127 in a new alignment in Russell and Clinton counties.

The next phase, which will cost $105 million, involves a six mile section of the roadway, from the north banks of the Cumberland River in Russell County extending south, ending prior to the intersection of KY 3063 near the community of Desda in the northwestern corner of Clinton County.

The work will include construction of five new bridges, plus pavement work on a recently realigned section of U.S. 127 from its intersection with KY 55 to the Cumberland River.

U.S. 127 runs the north-south length of Kentucky, from the Ohio River to the Tennessee border, south of Albany. It is one of the main arteries in Southern Kentucky, where its current alignment crosses Wolf Creek Dam, which impounds Lake Cumberland.

The current, overall project will re-route U.S. 127 off the dam.

Bizzack Construction LLC, prime contractor for the new project, began mobilizing equipment this week with full construction activities to begin in the next couple weeks.

Construction activities will have minimal impact on motorists at this time.

Work is scheduled to be complete in the Fall of 2027.