‘Fall back’ Sunday

Mother Nature has once again turned all four seasons around, and with winter quickly approaching and the Fall season in full swing, it is time to remember the old adage, “Spring Forward-Fall Back.”

Although it is the time of year many people dread to see coming, it is time to “fall back” in time, as Central Daylight Time (CDT) will end and Central Standard Time (CST) will be upon us.

Readers are reminded to fall back in time and set their time pieces “back” one hour this weekend, either prior to bedtime Saturday night or first thing on Sunday morning.

Central Standard Time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 6.

But let not your hearts be troubled…the longer nights and shorter hours of daylight are only temporary. Central Daylight Saving Time will return Sunday, March 12, 2023.