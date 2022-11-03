Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Gabriel Guthrie, 39, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, October 28, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Ricky Marcum on an indictment warrant.

Guthrie was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

David A. Carrender, 29, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on Friday, October 28, 2022, by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent on an indictment warrant.

Carrender was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000 (three counts); engaging in organized crime, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree on foot; possession of burglary tools; being a persistent felony offender (nine counts); tampering with physical evidence; criminal mischief 1st degree; arson 2nd degree; driving on DUI suspended license; public intoxication.

Carrender was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jeremy D. Albertson, 18, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, October 28, 2022, by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent on an indictment warrant.

Albertson was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000 (three counts); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); tampering with physical evidence; criminal mischief 1st degree; arson 2nd degree; receiving stolen property over $10,000, escape 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police 1st degree on foot) (two counts); engaging in organized crime; possession of burglary tools.

Albertson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Stephen Bridgeman, 62, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Friday, October 28, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Bridgeman was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication.

Bridgeman was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Donald T. Craft, 50, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Craft was charged with assault 4th degree; terroristic threatening 3rd degree; robbery 1st degree; being a persistent felony offender 2nd degree.

Craft was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

