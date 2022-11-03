Boo Fest at the VFW is a huge success





Tons of ghost, goblins and even a few Michael Myers were on hand Monday night at VFW Post at Boo Fest.

VFW Post Commander Jason Warinner said more than 1,000 kids went through the line and filled up their bags with candy during the event.

“We ended up handing out 800 hotdogs,” Warinner said. “It was a great success and we look forward to making it bigger next year.”

This year marked the third year the event has been held at the VFW park.

“As always, it is a group effort and we appreciate all the help and support.”