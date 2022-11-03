Grand jury returns host of charges against Albertson, Carrender in relation to stolen property

The Clinton County Grand Jury dealt with a heavy case load during its session held on October 13, naming 13 individuals in true bills, including levying a host of charges against two people in relation to several receiving stolen property incidents that occurred in September.

Jeremy Albertson, 18, and David Carrender, 28, were indicted on various counts of receiving stolen property and several other counts last month. The grand jury indicted Albertson on 16 separate charges and Carrender faces 14 total charges.

The grand jury alleged that Albertson committed the offense of receiving stolen property on or about September 3 through September 19, Class C and D felonies, “when defendant received, retained or disposed of a 1995 Ford Ranger; a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban; a metal flatbed trailer; and a M9000 Kubota tractor. All of the items had a value of over $1,000, with the tractor over $10,000, which was a Class C felony.

Albertson was also indicted for second-degree escape, two charges of possession of a controlled substance first-degree (meth), Class D felonies, that occurred in early October.

Further, he was charged with fleeing or evading police first degree, fleeing or evading second degree, arson 2nd degree, a Class B felony that allegedly occurred in early September when a truck was set on fire; tampering with physical evidence; possession of burglar’s tools; criminal syndicate engaging in organized crime; criminal mischief 1st degree; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, those occurring in early October.

Carrender had true bills returned alleging three counts of receiving stolen property on September 3, 4 and 7 of this year. The grand jury alleged that the defendant “received, retained, or disposed of a metal flatbed trailer, a 1995 Ford Ranger, and a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban,” all having a value over $1,000, Class D felonies.

Carrender was also indicted for 2nd degree arson, Class B felony, by setting fire to a truck on or about September 3.

The defendant was also indicted for possession of burglar’s tools (Class A misdemeanor); criminal syndicate, engaging in organized crime (Class B felony) “when said defendant collaborated, promoted, or facilitated on a continuing basis with one or more of the following persons: Jeremy Albertson, Nancy Rains, and Wesley Rains, by committing the offense of receiving stolen property.

Further, the defendant is charged with fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (Class A misdemeanor); tampering with physical evidence and criminal mischief 1st degree (Class D felonies); two other misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle on revoked or suspended license and public intoxication and eight total counts of first degree persistent felony offender.

Both Albertson and Carrender are scheduled to be arraigned in Clinton Circuit Court on Thursday, November 3 at 9 a.m.

The grand jury also handed down the following true bills in October:

* Donald Jerry Craft, the alleged offenses of assault 4th degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree (Class A misdemeanors), robbery over $1,000 by taking items and cash (Class B felony), and 2nd degree persistent felony offender. The alleged offenses occurred on or about August 21.

* Wesley R. Rains, the alleged offenses of criminal trespass 1st degree (Class A misdemeanor); unlawful transaction with a minor to engage in sexual activity; rape 3rd degree of a minor; receiving stolen property, a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban having a value over $1,000 (Class D felonies); and, criminal syndicate engaging in organized crime (Class B felony). The alleged offenses occurred on or about September 4 and 5.

* Nancy Rains, the alleged offenses of receiving stolen property, a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with a value over $1,000 (Class D felony) and criminal syndicate engaging in organized crime (Class B felony). The alleged offenses having occurred on or about September 4.

* Larry Weiss, the alleged offense possession of a forged instrument second-degree, four counts (Class D felony) by using a stolen credit card at four locations to make purchases. The alleged offenses occurred on or about August 28.

* Stephen Bridgeman, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance first-degree-meth (Class D felony) and public intoxication (Class B misdemeanor). The alleged offenses occurred on or about August 26.

* James E. Shelton, the alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree, first offense (Class C felony) and persistent felony offender 2nd degree. The alleged offenses occurred on or about July 30.

* Austin Edwards, the alleged offense of possession of a controlled substance first degree-meth (Class D felony). The alleged offense occurred on or about October 7.

* Tammy Gibson, the alleged offense of fraud or false statement in obtaining assistance benefits (Class D felony). The alleged offense occurred between July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021.

* Gabriel Guthrie, the alleged offense of possession of a controlled substance first degree-meth (Class D felony). The alleged offense having occurred on or about September 29.

* Daniel R. Young, the alleged offense of possession of a handgun (and firearm) by a convicted felon, including a .22 pistol, Glock pistol and a shotgun–three counts. The alleged offenses occurred on or about August 21, 2021.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in a true bill are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.)