Dawgs end season with a 47-14 loss to Paris

The Clinton County Bulldogs ended its season Friday night on the road against Paris. Clinton County lost the contest by a final score of 47-14 and ended the season at 0-10.

“We came out and played well early in the game last Friday. We were hitting hard early in the game and making them earn every yard in their first few drives,” Head Coach Rocky Tallent said. “We moved the ball up and down the field on them, but had too many turnovers that really cost us. We had a couple of interceptions in the first half, with one being returned for a touchdown, and also had a fumble returned for a touchdown. With the combination of those turnovers and our quarterback being knocked out of the game early in the second quarter, we really dug a big hole for ourselves by the half.”

In the second half, Clinton County came out and played well. The Dawgs got the run game going and forced some turnovers in the second half.

“We out scored the Greyhounds in that half, but fell to the Greyhounds 47-14. The final scoreboard looked ugly, but the majority of that came in the first half. We controlled the game in the second half, outscoring them 14-7, and at times played well in the first half,” Tallent said. “We played well in the first quarter and in the second half, but just flat out collapsed in the second quarter. We were unable to overcome our selfinflicted mistakes because we just let the game get too far out of reach before we regained our composure.”

Tallent said if the Dawgs had put together a complete game the outcome could have been different.

“If we had played a complete game it was a winnable game for us, but we got rattled in that second quarter and just couldn’t come back from a large deficit,” Tallent said. “There were plenty of positives in the second half for our team and we have some things we took from that game to build on for next season. Injuries really hurt our chances this season. Once they started to pile up playing half our district schedule down 18 players, including about half of our starters on both sides of the ball. We really never got back to complete health with some players coming back and playing through injuries.”

Now that the season is over, Tallent said his team is going to take some time off before hitting the weight room this winter.

“We are gonna take some time off and then get back in the weight room this winter and if we stay healthy, we will have a large senior class that have been starters for three years and will be looking to be district contenders next season. Thanks Bulldog Nation for your support of the Dawgs this season,” Tallent said.