County to buy truck for shelter

Clinton Fiscal Court held a short special meeting last Wednesday afternoon, November 9. Three items of business were on the called meeting agenda.

On a motion by Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn, seconded by Gary Ferguson, the court voted unanimously to purchase a truck for the animal shelter, setting the price tag of the vehicle at under $20,000.

On a separate motion, Magistrate Gary Ferguson, seconded by Magistrate Mickey Riddle, moved to purchase the such a truck when one became available. The motion passed unanimously.

One between meeting cash transfer was approved. On a motion by Riddle, seconded by Lowhorn, the court moved to transfer $10,000 from the Occupational Fund checking account to the Jail checking account, with the measure passing without opposition.

The court, also on a motion by Russell, seconded by Ferguson, voted to approve claims and bills.

The fiscal court’s next meeting will be a special call meeting on Tuesday, November 22, at 4 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the public.

The fiscal court’s regular meeting, originally scheduled for November 17, has been cancelled.