



Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Daniel R. Young, 44, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday, November 9, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Ricky Marcum on an indictment warrant.

Young was charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon (two counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Young was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Ty Webb, 36, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday, November 9, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Ricky Marcum on an indictment warrant.

Webb was charged with theft over $1,000. Webb was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Helen Catron, 71, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday, November 9, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Ricky Marcum on an indictment warrant.

Catron was charged with trafficking marijuana (eight oz. to five pounds) 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Catron was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.