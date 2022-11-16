JROTC Veterans’ Day program held at C.C.H.S.





The Clinton County JROTC and the Clinton County High School Band held its annual Veterans’ Day Ceremony last week to honor those who served in the armed forces.

The Clinton County High School student body and staff were on hand for the program, as well as a host of local veterans who were seated on the gymnasium floor. Many of the veterans wore the uniform of the service branch they had served .

The event began with opening remarks from C/LTC Clay Cecil, followed by the posting of colors and the singing of the National Anthem by C/PV2 Lindsay Perez.

Cadet Chaplain C/1LT Ethan Rains blessed the program with prayer, followed by the Meaning of Veterans’ Day by C/1LT Jared Gibson.

Two guest speakers, FFA Sponsor Billy Granneman and PO1 Deloris Tallent from the VFW Post 1096 in Albany, were on hand to describe their time in the service.

Thomas Oesterreicher and Elisa Shelton performed two songs, followed by the recognition of veterans who were present.

Cecil then announced the missing man roll call with a 21-gun salute, presentation of the casket and folding of the flag.