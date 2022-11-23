School board meeting is brief

Clinton County Board of Education held its regular monthly business meeting Monday, November 21, with all board members on hand.

The meeting was short, lasting approximately 20 minutes and the agenda was brief. However, several students and other individuals were recognized early on in the session.

Following roll call and a motion to adopt the meeting agenda by Ronald Albertson, Superintendent Dr. Paula Little recognized several students for their accomplishments, as well as those who served on the CCHS gymnasium (The Castle) bleacher committee recently.

Superintendent Little first recognized CCHS student Maggie England for being in the top 20 in the state for Goalie Saves. Maggie was ranked number 16 in the state by the KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletics Association).

England finished the season with a total of 260 saves. This is the first time in the history of the girls’ soccer program that a Clinton County player has been ranked.

The superintendent then paid recognition to CCHS Y-Club participants who attended the Kentucky Youth Assembly conference held November 3-5. The team had two bills make it out of committee and debated at the capitol in Frankfort.

Those students included Carlee Albertson, Kendra Bertram, Addison Carr, Maggie England, Valarie Latham, Evan Little, Loren Little, Caleb Marcum, Emily Sawyers, and Maci Tucker.

The students researched issues that are impacting the state and attempted to create a bill that would address one of those issues. They got to see how our representatives sponsor, debate, and vote on bills.

Evan Little had the opportunity to play the role of a lobbyist, in which he was able to see firsthand what it was like trying to get people to vote for the bills that he supported.

Finally, Dr. Little presented plaques, handmade by students at Foothills Academy, to the CCHS Gymnasium Bleacher Committee, who worked hard on the new bleacher project. Those new bleachers are now installed at The Castle.

Committee members consisted of: Ken Dearborn, Todd Messer, Darrell Thompson, Mike Beard, Tyonia Sinclair, Tim Moons, Lorie Dalton, Kaylee Welch, Stacey Evans, Julie York, Doug Parrigin, Bobby Evans, Al Gibson, Sid Scott, Bobbie Stone, Leslie Stockton, Jason Pitman, and Paula Little.

In action agenda items, the board:

* Approved the school board meeting schedule for calendar year 2023.

* On a motion by Gary Norris, approved the investment of non-budgeted second semester funds in US Treasury Securities. The short-term interest rates on the funds could be over four percent.

* Voted to accept SAMHSA’s GLS (Garrett Lee Smith) grant to aid the district in areas of suicide prevention and student mental health issues.

Clinton was only one of four districts statewide to be approved for the grant.

* In relation to the GLS grant, on a motion by Bobbie Stone, they voted unanimously to establish a certified position for Behavioral Health Coordinator to be funded by the grant.

* Approved Dyer Drug Home Covid Test Request Forms.

* On a motion by Kevin Marcum, approved consent items, including previous meeting minutes, subsequent disbursements, payment of bills, leave of absence and overnight trips.

Superintendent Little also recognized Monroe County Schools Superintendent Amy Thompson, who was at Monday’s meeting, saying she had been a mentor to her.

After no public comments were made, the meeting was adjourned.

The next school board work session is scheduled for December 8 and next regular business meeting for December 12. Both meetings, on Thursday and Monday, respectively, will be held at the Clinton College & Career Center on Hwy. 90 West and are open to the public.