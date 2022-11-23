Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrest last week:

Bobby D. Hicks, 55, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Monday, November 14, 2022, by Albany Police Officer Casey Richardson.

Hicks was charged with assault 4th degree – minor injury and strangulation 2nd degree.

Hicks was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.