Happy Thanksgiving from the staff of your Clinton County News

With a full afternoon of activities planned for Christmas On The Square next Wednesday, November 30, preparations are being put together in a fast and furious fashion. Above, Clinton County employees Bobby Thrasher and Ronnie Moreland were busy Monday morning installing lights on the Clinton County Community Christmas Tree.

Plans are being finalized for a host of special events next Wednesday afternoon and evening, including the return of a Christmas Parade, set to begin at 5:00 p.m.

The tree lighting ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. and the square area will be abuzz with events and activities all afternoon next Wednesday.

A summary of the planned events for Christmas On the Square can be found in a separate article on page 1 of this week’s Clinton County News.