Ms. Jamie Cooksey’s Class-I am thankful for…

Carsyn Choate – I am thankful for Bobtail, my Pa Brown, Kayla, Nana, Pa Allen, my Mom and Dad, Dorothy and God.

Claire Dalton – I am thankful for my grandpa and grandma, my momma and daddy, my books and food to eat.

Emerson Dalton – I am thankful for people who work, Mommy, Daddy, my brother, Meme, Grammy, Papa and Homer.

Hannah Dyer – I am thankful for my Dad, Hunter, Mommy, Christy and Alli.

Hunter Dyer – I am thankful for Mama, Dada, Ethan, Hannah and my toys.

Bailee Hancock – I am thankful for my Mom and Dad, my little brother and all my family and friends.

Calan Hardin – I am thankful for Mom and Dad, my sister and brother, Pa Steve, Grandma and Mamaw.

Lydia Jones – I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Sissy, Skippy, Santa, Mrs. Claus, Mammy and Pa.

Avi Willa Marcum – I am thankful for God, supper, Santa Claus, toys, Mommy, Daddy, Asa, my best friends, cousins and my family.

Abel Meadors – I am thankful for my Mom and Dad and my brothers and sisters.

Jexx Moons – I am thankful for Mommy and Daddy, my brothers and sisters, Sonic, Lightning McQueen and my family.

Kylie Neal – I am thankful for my Mom and Dad, my sister and my family and friends.

Leora Pence – I am thankful for my Mommy and Daddy, my big sister and my little sister, school and my friends and my grandparents.

Harper Pharis – I am thankful for Mommy and Daddy, my whole family, my friends and God.

Gracie Pierce – I am thankful for my Mom and Dad, Bentley, my friends and my family and my toys.

Josiah Richardson – I am thankful for my daddy and mommy, my Meme, my friends and my brother.

Bryce Starns – I am thankful for Mommy and Daddy, Alec, my family and toys.

Novalyn Tallent- I am thankful for my Mom and Dad, my brother and sister and my family.

Ms. Jamie and Ms. Janet are thankful for their families and Carsyn, Claire, Emerson, Hannah, Hunter, Bailee, Calan, Lydia, Avi Willa, Abel, Jexx, Kylie, Leora, Harper, Gracie. Josiah, Bryce and Novalyn. Happy Thanksgiving!

Ms. Lezlee Young’s Morning Preschool class

Peyton Guinn – I am thankful for my nana, mommy, daddy, baby brother, Logan, Kim, Bailey, and Kenzie.

Liam Adams – I am thankful for my mom, dad, and bacon.

Ayla Boils – I am thankful for my mommy, daddy, brother, my friends, and my barbie dolls.

Myla Maupin – I am thankful for my mommy, daddy, grandma, poppa, grammy, twin sister, and my baby doll.

Adalynn Maupin – I am thankful for my mom, dad, twin sister, and the sun.

Willow Bray – I am thankful for my mom, dad, cats, dogs, pet cows and my house.

Abram Gray- I am thankful for my mom, dad, baby sister, food, school, my tablet, and my wonderful teachers.

Cayde McWhorter – I am thankful for my mom, dad, my iPad, Nintendo, and watching Ninja Turtles.

Hadley Parrish – I am thankful for my family, teachers, cats, dogs, pizza, and water.

Grady Hicks – I am thankful for my mom, teachers, school race cars, friends, and food.

Bentley Parrish I am thankful for my mom, dad, family, chips, cars, magnets, and the playground.

Walker Vitatoe -I am thankful for my mom, dad, my brother, deers, and turkeys.

Keeton Guffey- I am thankful for my mom and dad, my brother and sister, my friend Abram and my family.

Kayson Guffey-I am thankful for my mom and dad, my sister and brother and all my toys.

Riddlee Conner- I am thankful for my mom and dad, my brother and sister, my teachers, my friends and my grandparents.

Gracie Booher- I am thankful for my family, my brother and sister, Mom and Dad and my friends.

Aiden Burchett- I am thankful for my toys, my mom and dad and all my family.

Ms. Lezlee’s and Ms. Jamie’s Afternoon Preschool Class

Levi Sloan – I am thankful for my mom, dad, nana, food and my toys.

Liam Widd- I am thankful for my mom, dad, Mason, and my friend Wyatt.

Waylon Smith – I am thankful for my mom, dad, my brothers and sisters.

Luke Ledbetter – I am thankful for my mom, dad, my baby sister and my monster trucks.

Mila Daffron – I am thankful for my mommy, daddy, food, and my family.

Mazzy Daffron – I am thankful for my mommy, daddy, my toys, my big sister, Mila, Jojo Siwa, my makeup, my iPad, and my candy.

Jenna Craig – I am thankful for my mom, dad, my sisters and Mickey Mouse.

Strett Burchett – I am thankful for my mommy, daddy, my brothers, my sisters, my Sonic toy and Steele.

Bella Bow – I am thankful for my dad, mom, my grandma, my grandpa, my brother and my toys.

Noah Collins- I am thankful for my mom and dad and brother and sister and my toys.

Jasper Guffey- I am thankful for my family and my toys.

Ms. April Cowan and Ms. Brenda Davis’ Preschool classes

Amelia Abbott-my family and my teachers

Adrianne Anaya-mommy and daddy

Asher Britt-mommy, toys, sissy, and daddy

Elian Candelaria-my family and friends

Summit Conner-mommy and daddy

Austin Huddleston-mommy

Orrin Latham- mommy, daddy, grandma, and poppa.

Kambria Myers-mom, dad, friends, teachers, and my new doggy

Riverlynn Neal-Daddy, mommy, and doggy

Brynlee Paddack-mommy, daddy, sister, and Abby

Aspen Polston- mommy, sister, dad, and dog and the best teachers!

William Skaggs, Jr. -presents

Allen Shelton-family, my dog and cat

Eulalia Vaisey-my family

Rayleigh Amonett-mommy, daddy, Alec, and toys

Daniel Anaya-mommy, my brothers and sister and daddy

Leon Anaya-my brothers, mommy, toys

Delaney Duvall-my mommy, daddy, and brother

William Glover-my family and friends

Charlie Hicks-my family and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Hendrix Stockton-mommy and daddy, teachers, and my school

Braylee Parrigin-mommy, my dog, toys

Ms. Brenda-my family, our health, our home, a job, and God.

Ms. April-my family, friends, and life in general!

Ms. Casey Creekmore’s Preschool Class

Melahni Bates- I am thankful for my family.

Kyle Dick- I am thankful for Mom, Dad and Sister.

Iris Dolen- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Colt and Alex.

Samson Herald- I am thankful for my family.

Jase Hill- I am thankful for all of my family.

Haven Marcum- I am thankful for Mom, Dad, Allie, my friends and my teachers.

Grayson McGaw- I am thankful for Mom, Dad, My Brothers and Sister.

Linnie Myers- I am thankful for my family.

Jacob Parrigin- I am thankful for all of my family.

Carson Perdue- I am thankful for my family and friends.

Penny Perrin- I am thankful for my family.

Kai Riddle- I am thankful for all of my family.

Kenlynn Russell- I am thankful for Mom, Dad and my Brother.

Marlee Sinclair- I am thankful for my family.

Sky Smith- I am thankful for my Mom, Dad and baby sister.

Rhett Soma- I am thankful for Mom, Dad, Cohen and Sissy.

Maryn Speck- I am thankful for my Mom, Dad and big sister.

Job Upchurch- I am thankful for all of my family.

Vivian White- I am thankful for my family.

Oliver Huddleston- I am thankful for Mom, Dad, Sister and my friends.

Layla Norris- I am thankful for my family.

Aarohi Patel- I am thankful for my family and my friends.

Rebecca Skipworth- I am thankful for my family.

Alec Blancke- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy and Sissy.

Ivy Ruhl- I am thankful for my family.

Ayden Stinson- I am thankful for my family.

Ms. Marcy Aaron’s Class

Kaysen Strong- I am thankful for my mommy

Kannon Meadors- I am thankful for my mommy

Duke Tallent- I am thankful for my daddy

James- I am thankful for Santa

Kinsley Cross- I am thankful for my mommy and baby sister

Rozalyn Adams- I am thankful for my parents, I love them

Jagger Fryman- I am thankful for Jett and Beckett, my brothers

Wyatt Garner- I am thankful for my sisters and mommy and daddy

Mia Aaron- I am thankful for spending time with my family and Jesus

Gage Stone- I am thankful for my friends and family

Brooklyn Cross- I am thankful for my mommy

Jaxson Skipworth- I am thankful for my mommy

Ryssa Conner- I am thankful for my family

Katie Dick- I am thankful for my new baby cousin

Westin McGaw- I am thankful for my mommy

Bentley Pierce- I am thankful for my mommy and daddy

Cayleb Hamner- I am thankful for my family

Jayleigh Craig- I am thankful for my family and teachers

Owen Riddle- I am thankful for my mom and dad

Bentley Jackson- I am thankful for my family

Delani Albertson- I am thankful for my momma

Jaycee Dicken- I am thankful for my daddy

Lynnie Boils- I am thankful for Jesus and my family

Ms. Renee Gray’s Kindergarten Class

Aubrey Beaty – I am thankful for my teachers, my family, and my puppy Darla.

Alaina Botts – I am thankful for my family, my friends, and turkey.

Lillianne Boykin – I am thankful for my family, my dog, and my aunts.

Cadance Carter – I am thankful for my family, my mom, and my teachers.

Caroline Cooksey – I am thankful for my mom, my dad, and my brothers.

Haleigh Duvall – I am thankful for my family, my friends, and my teachers.

Livia Garrett – I am thankful for my necklace, my mom, and my dog.

Lillian Johnson – I am thankful for my family, my cats, and my brother.

Brynlee Jones – I am thankful for my mom, my dad, and my nanny.

Cesar Mejia- Oliva – I am thankful for my family, my friends, and my teachers.

Hayden Mynear – I am thankful for my dad being best buds with me, my mom, and my teachers.

Jace Norris – I am thankful for my family, my friends, my animals.

Patrick Steven Padron – I am thankful for my parents, my sister, and my friends.

Bailee Parrigin – I am thankful for my animals, my family and my teachers.

Nevaeh Richardson – I am thankful for my mom, my dad, and my sister.

Jazmine Shaw – I am thankful for my dog, my family, and my cat.

Phoenix Smith – I am thankful for my dad, my mom, and my dogs.

Eastynn Spear – I am thankful for my family, my friends, and gymnastics.

Layla Tallent – I am thankful for my mom, my dad, and my cute puppies.

Leland Tuell – I am thankful for my dogs, my mom, and my dad.

Cameron Wiggins – I am thankful for my family, our Christmas tree, and video games