Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Throw up the rock Tuesday night

The 2022-23 basketball season has finally arrived.

Tuesday night, November 29, after we’ve all consumed way too much turkey, dressing, pecan pie and sweet tea this weekend enjoying Thanksgiving, winter sets in when we gather at The Castle for the start of the 2022-23 high school basketball campaign.

The Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs will open up this hardwood campaign by hosting the Lady Patriots and Patriots of Allen County/Scottsville High School Tuesday, with the girls’ game getting underway at 6:00 p.m.

Local readers found themselves in possession of a pocket basketball schedule in last week’s Clinton County News, and this week the roundball treat is even sweeter.

Our annual pre-season look at the cheerleaders and basketball players who will be wearing the blue and white uniforms this season – the Big Blue Preview – is included with this week’s Clinton County News.

In addition to another schedule (for the fridge), this Big Blue Preview offers up individual player outlines from head coaches Tim Moons and Nick Irwin as well as their outlook on how they expect the teams to perform as a whole this season.

This special basketball preview section is for the most part the handiwork of News staffers Brett Gibson, Erika Roe and Bailey Mullins. If you approve, give them a pat on the back when you see them out.

As for the immediate upcoming schedule, things get busy really fast.

After we play host to Allen County – Scottsville on Tuesday night, the action goes on the road with the Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs heading to Franklin Simpson next Friday night, December 2, and the Lady Dawgs will be playing on Saturday night in Bowling Green, taking on Todd County Central in the State Farm Classic (tip off at 3:00 p.m.).

The Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs will return to The Castle the following Tuesday night, playing host to Monroe County, which with the addition of Monroe County this year into the 16th District, becomes the first competition against a district opponent of the season.

Enjoy this Thanksgiving holiday, but be easy on the pumpkin pie – we’ve got a busy basketball season that starts just around the corner, and doesn’t slow down until March.