Jeff Vincent reflects on 25 years of law enforcement

A familiar name and face in law enforcement will soon be leaving that profession, as current Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent, who has served approximately 25 years in the field, will be retiring at the end of this year.

Vincent, now 63, is a Clinton County native, a 1977 graduate of Clinton County High School and son of the late Doyle and Wanda Vincent. He was one of three sons, with both sibling brothers now deceased.

Even though he has been in law enforcement for about a quarter-century, he did not enter that profession at an early age, but has worked at various vocations–before and between–being in the Kentucky State Police and serving as Clinton County Sheriff.

His time in other jobs in the public was an asset in his chosen profession of law enforcement, where one meets and deals with a lot of people.

Vincent first worked at a gas station and then went on to Doug’s Auto Parts, where he worked for 10 years, prior to joining the police academy in early June of 1989.

Vincent’s first KSP Trooper assignment was in Hazard until 1992, when he returned to the Columbia Post. In August 2004, he was transferred to the Special Investigations Unit of the KSP.

He retired from the Kentucky State Police in 2014. During his tenure, in 2008, he was wounded in the line of duty.

Following KSP retirement, he went back to being a private citizen and operated a radiator shop for a few years prior to seeking the office of sheriff in 2018.

Vincent recalled that his primary reason for wanting to join law enforcement was his grandfather, Arnold Davis, who he recalled was the first highway patrolman (prior to the KSP being formed) in the early 1940s. The relationship with his grandfather led him to join the state police.

Vincent noted that through the years he had always worked with the public, including a wrecker service.

He said that since he was raised around law enforcement, and after discussing it with his wife, Donna, he decided to run for sheriff four years after retirement from the KSP.

Sheriff Vincent said there were “pros and cons” in the differences of a state police officer and a county sheriff.

“A sheriff has the honor of being elected by the majority of the people…and it’s a 24/7 responsibility,” he said. He added, “I love the sheriff’s role. I have close contact with the county I live in and I have had a great staff to help me.” He continued, “I hope people are happy in what we have tried to accomplish.”

During years of law enforcement, he has seen his share of tragic events, but also knows first hand almost unbearable personal pain.

Vincent felt the total heartbreak himself when he lost his teenage daughter, Candace, in a car wreck in 1998. She was a junior at CCHS and a member of the cheerleading squad.

“I thought I wouldn’t survive,” Vincent said.

He added his parents did a good job teaching their children morals and what is important in life, but “Life has its ups and downs,” said Vincent.

Vincent is married to the former Donna Stearns, who is a nurse practitioner, and says when he retires, they plan on continue living in Clinton County the rest of their lives.

Vincent has two sons, Dillon, 30, who resides in Louisville, and Donovan, 29, who operates a business locally.

The retiring public servant said he was thankful for the people who had worked for him in the sheriff’s office, and was “humbled and honored” to have served.

Vincent also discussed the changes in perceptions of law enforcement in today’s society, including in the judicial aspect of enforcing laws.

“(In) today’s society, it seems like the government has put a target on police officers’ backs…with laws making it more difficult for them (police) to do their jobs,” he said. “I don’t like the Woke agenda.”

Vincent said he would definitely miss the job as sheriff, “I love all the people in it,” he said. As a sheriff, he noted he was “hired by the majority to work for the people of the county.”

The sheriff said the greatest honor for him in his duties is leading funeral processions of someone’s loved one, a duty he takes personally.

Although his duties dictate he is unavailable to do every one, he says he has done about 98% of the processions and said it is a “huge honor.”

Vincent was quick to point out without hesitation that the types of crime he took more personally were crimes against children.

He continued that by far, the most overwhelming local criminal activity involves drugs, noting there are now so many types of illegal drugs around. However, he said by far, in Clinton County, the worst deals with methamphetamine.

“Drugs have destroyed a lot of families here,” he added.

Even though there are several major crime related cases in the courts, most involve vehicular related incidents.

Vincent said law enforcement is harder now than in the past, with more pressure, the influx of dangerous drugs, technology and social media crimes, etc. that did not exist decades ago.

Vincent also spoke of his soon to be successor, Sheriff-elect Ricky Marcum, who is now serving as a deputy in the sheriff’s department prior to taking over in January.

“I think Ricky will be fine,” said Vincent, speaking of the sheriff-elect.

When asked what, if any advice, he would give to the new sheriff, Vincent replied, “Be true to what you believe in and always do what you think in your heart is right.” He added, “You may go wrong sometimes, but most times things turn out right.”

The sheriff also noted he hopes the new administration can be well staffed and have the amount of deputies and employees they need to do their jobs.

Being in a small county and with a limited budget, Vincent knows that staff shortages and lack of manpower can be a problem. However, his department and office staff have left the incoming sheriff with sound fiscal condition and equipment, such as vehicles.

In closing, Vincent said, “It’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve as Clinton County Sheriff. I am humbled and thankful to the people.” He added he loved the county and all the people who live here.

The retiring sheriff also noted his thankfulness and gratitude for all his staff, especially secretary Myra Stevens, and his deputies for their hard work and dedication over the years.