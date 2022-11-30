Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Things are about to get busy

As November went by and we usher in the holiday month of December, things are about to get busy for everyone, and doubly so for high school basketball fans.

This past Tuesday we ushered in the 2022-23 roundball season with double-header action at The Castle when we played host to the Lady Patriots and Patriots of Allen County – Scottsville High School (too late for this week’s coverage).

From here on, it gets busy, and I mean real busy.

Taking a look at what’s in store for December alone, the Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs will hit the road this weekend with a trip Friday night to Franklin – Simpson High School for double-header action, followed by the Lady Dawgs heading to the western portion of the region again on Saturday when they travel to Bowling Green High School to take on Todd County Central in the State Farm Fourth Region Challenge.

Next comes the most important stretch of pre-Christmas games on the Clinton County schedule, when we hit a barrage of match-ups against our four 16th District opponents.

On Tuesday, December 6, we travel to now 16th District foe Monroe County for more double-header action, the first of four important 16th District match-ups before the Christmas break.

On Friday of that same week, December 9, the second of those 16th District match-ups will be played when the Lady Hornets and Hornets come to The Castle and on Tuesday, December 13, we head over to Burkesville for the third of those district games when we take on Cumberland County. Then on Friday, December 16, it’s the Lady Lakers and Lakers who come to The Castle for the last of those first-round 16th District games.

Tired yet? Hang on.

As we hit the third week of December, and yes, we’re still in front of the Christmas break, it becomes Holiday tournament time in the high school basketball world.

Our Bulldogs stay home in the week prior to Christmas, hosting our long-time holiday tournament, the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic, Monday through Wednesday, December 19-21.

In the meantime, our Lady Dawgs will head south to Gatlinburg to compete in the Tuesday through Thursday, December 20-22, Smokey Mountain Classic.

After a short Christmas break, the Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs will switch roles with the girls hosting the return of our Best of the Lakes Classic, Wednesday through Friday, December 28-30, while the Dawgs will head over to the western portion of the state to play in the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic in Leitchfield (not Owensboro).

And that, fans, takes us to the end of the 2022 portion of this upcoming Clinton County basketball season.

Hang on – it gets busy really quick, but after a long, hot summer without basketball – this is going to be fun.

Throw up the rock!