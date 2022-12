, 80, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, and lived in Monticello, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Young; his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with two of his sisters and many nieces and nephews.

His wishes were to be cremated with no funeral service.

Eliga “Andy” Andrew Young