Ada Jean Warinner, 79, passed away November 21, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie David Warinner, and her parents, Vernon and Marie Dodson; one son, Ray Jones; two sisters, Gladys Grever and Betty D. York; three brothers, Virgil, Arnold, and Vernon Dodson.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Geneva) Jones of Union City, Indiana, and John (Christina) Warinner of Lewisburg, Tennessee; two sisters, Nancy Abbott and Martha Tucker, both of Monticello, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Private internment was at Davis Chapel Cemetery in Alpha, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring at Spann Hill Baptist Church, Monticello, Kentucky.

Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangments.