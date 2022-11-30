, 86, of Monticello, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at her residence in Monticello, Kentucky,

She was born in the Parnell Community of Wayne County, Kentucky, the daughter of Thomas and Lou Bernetta Bell Humble.

She was a of the Living Faith Pentecostal Church, and a preschool teacher in both Wayne and Clinton Counties.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Marion Sexton, and Sam Massengale; siblings, Lewis Humble, Sam Humble, Hazel Bell, Flora Ragle, Lela Upchurch, and Mary Turner.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Sexton of New Castle, Indiana, Mike Sexton of Hartsville, Tennessee, Cherie Tracy of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, along with many other family members and friends.

The Funeral Service was conducted Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. e.s.t. in the memory chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home with Bro. Kelvin Upchurch officiating. Burial followed in the Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, Kentucky.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Nana Christine Humble Sexton Massengale