Walter Curtis Allen Jr., 65, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Walter, Sr. and Rose OwensAllen.

He was of the Baptist faith and had been employed at the Wayne County High School as a Custodian.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Teresa Crabtree, Deloris Shelton; grandmother, Lola Owens.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Dennis Allen; children, Candeda (David) Bowlin of Burkesville, Kentucky, Tracy (Charles) Barnes of Monticello, Kentucky, Jason Carroll of Somerset, Kentucky, Chris Carroll of Bronston, Kentucky, Curtis Wade Allen of Monticello, Kentucky, David Clark of New Castle, Indiana; siblings, Kevin Allen of Monticello, Kentucky, Jeffrey Denney of Somerset, Kentucky, Dewayne Allen of Owensboro, Kentucky; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, along with several other family members and many friends.

The funeral service was conducted Friday, November 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. e.s.t. in the memory chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Huckaby, and Bro. David Davis officiating.

Burial followed in the Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, Kentucky.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online info and online condolences at www.news-monticello.com