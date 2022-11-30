Dianna ‘Lynn’ Conner Eldridge, 67, passed away suddenly on Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022. She was a resident of Monroe, Tennessee, and a former resident of Trafalgar, Indiana.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky.

Lynn was preceded in death by her loving husband, David L. Eldridge; father, Leonard Conner; and step-father, Samuel Witt.

Lynn is survived by her mother, Bonza Byrd Witt of Albany, Kentucky; children, Gail Eldridge of Indianapolis, Becky Rodgers and Lee (Lenay) Rodgers both of Trafalgar, Charles Eldridge of Tennessee, and Jacob Eldridge of Franklin; significant other, Ricky Burton of Monroe, Tennessee and his sons, Rodney and Derrick Burton; siblings, Becky Witt-Hargrove of Martinsville, Joni McClanahan of Franklin, Sheila Conner of Morgantown and Bill Witt of Morgantown; 15 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Rev. Harvey Taylor conducted a funeral service on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Meredith – Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown, Indiana.

Burial followed at East Hill Cemetery in Morgantown.

Memorial contributions may be sent in honor of Lynn to the A.L.S. Association of Indiana, 6525 E. 82nd Street Ste. 115, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

Expressions of caring and kindness may be made to her family at meredith-clark.com.

A complete obituary appears elsewhere in this week’s Clinton County News.

Meredith – Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown, Indiana was in charge of arrangements.