The Medical Center at Albany hosts Make the Season Bright tree lighting December 7th

Make the Season Bright is coming to The Medical Center at Albany this holiday season.

This year’s event will feature cookies, hot cocoa, brief remarks, and the official unveiling of The Medical Center at Albany Poinsettia Tree! The event will be at the hospital’s campus at 723 Burkesville Road, and will begin at 6:00 p.m. on December 7.

The event is free to the public and a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

The annual Make the Season Bright event serves as a fundraiser to benefit the Med Center Health Foundation.

You can purchase a poinsettia in honor or memory of a loved one to be displayed as part of The Medical Center at Albany Poinsettia Tree.

Each poinsettia is $25, and all donations will benefit The Medical Center at Albany.

To purchase a poinsettia, please contact The Medical Center at Albany Gift Shop at 606-387-8000.