Steve Talbott, county’s longest serving official, stepping down after 29 years as coroner

Clinton County Coroner Steve Talbott will be retiring from public office–but not the public per se–at the end of this month. In doing so, he will be leaving something of a legacy of having been the longest serving elected official in Clinton County, with 29 years of service.

Talbott, a native of Somerset but who lived the majority of his life in Albany, said he felt it was time to retire at age 70, although he plans on staying in the funeral home business, which he has had for some 44 years and counting.

The soon to be retiree is a 1970 graduate of Clinton County High School and graduated mortuary school in 1972 having worked in that field for almost a half-century now.

Talbott was first elected as Clinton County Coroner in 1993, taking office in January 1994 and has served a total of seven consecutive terms (one five year term due to state legislative changes mandating even year elections). During those terms, he was opposed three times and ran unopposed four times.

Although not as much in the public eye as some elected official positions, the coroner’s job is a 24 hour per day, seven day a week on-call position, and a very important one.

The primary duty of a coroner is to investigate and determine the cause and manner of a person’s death.

Talbott noted that over the years, things had become different in ways, noting that there used to not be nearly as many overdose, and other types of deaths as occur today.

Through the years, a coroner sees some horrific tragedies and manners of death, such as homicides, vehicle related deaths, drowning, and drug overdoses, to name a few.

Talbott noted that, as with a lot of people in his profession that have to work with the public, the deaths of children are the hardest.

Like other constitutional offices, the coroner’s office is funded by the county. The coroner noted that over the decades, he has tried to be a good steward of taxpayer money.

Talbott noted the county had to buy little for his office or the coroner’s office itself. Many times he has furnished vehicles, office equipment, such as phones and computers, and more.

The coroner does hire their own deputy coroner, and Talbott noted he had three over the years, including Steve Lawson, Jordan Butcher, and Coroner-elect Lonnie Scott, who is the current Clinton County Deputy Coroner with years of experience.

Talbott said that during his tenure as coroner, he has always treated the other funeral homes (local and out-of-county) like his own business would want to be treated, noting that in each deceased situation, the family would be asked which funeral home they wanted their loved one taken to and would provide the transport to that facility.

Talbott said the job always creates a situation of when “you never know when you are going to be needed.” And having a dependable deputy coroner and staff are important.

He said that as he was getting older, he felt it was the right time to retire from the position he has held for so many years.

“I’ve enjoyed helping people…it’s just bad that you have to see them at the worst times of their lives,” he said.

Talbott, and his wife of 49 years, Kathryn Beaty Talbott, have three children, twins Jeanne and John, and Annie, along with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The retiring coroner said he really had no advice for his successor, (Lonnie Scott), because he (Scott) had been with him through the years, primarily as deputy coroner, and feels he will do a great job.

Talbott said he was appreciative of the people of Clinton County for their confidence in electing him throughout the years, saying “the people are what does it for you.”