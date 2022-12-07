Judicial Center Board views site, will determine how facility is oriented

The Judicial Center PDB (Project Development Board) held a special meeting last Thursday afternoon, December 1, with only one item of business and no official actions being taken.

The meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse, was delayed for about an hour, due to a term of Clinton Circuit Court being in session.

Clinton Circuit Judge David L. Williams, who is also a member of the PDB, was presiding over the circuit court proceedings, which lasted longer than anticipated that day.

When the board meeting was convened closer to 4 p.m., the five board members present visited the site location for the new Justice Center.

Apparently at issue was the direction the building itself will face when constructed. Some members said architects had the building entrance facing south, directly across from the Kountry Kitchen restaurant.

Although the location for the facility has been chosen and demolition of current buildings to accommodate the new facility is set to begin soon, there are questions as to where the front of the building should be.

A couple of members of the board, including Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig, who is Board Chairman, indicated he would prefer seeing the facility face toward Cross Street, possibly in a cornered direction across from The Filling Station and Lay-Simpson Furniture.

He said that would give people coming into town more visibility as to where the Justice Center is actually located.

There are also other options as to how the building could be orientated insofar as the entrance and rear of the building, with the board apparently having the option to decide which is best.

Board members looked at the area last Thursday, but took no official action nor made recommendations on the issue at that time.

The PDB will hold its regular monthly meeting next Friday morning, December 16 at 8 a.m.