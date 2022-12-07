Upcoming series to highlight new, incoming elected officials

The May Primary and November General Election in Clinton County brought a lot of upcoming changes to local government starting in January 2023.

In Clinton County, two county-wide office holders retired and three new county wide officials were elected. In addition, three of six (or half) of the magistrates that make up the Clinton County Fiscal Court will be newcomers.

The City of Albany, following the recent general election, will see an almost total “changing of the guard” as a new mayor and five of six new council members will be seated.

One current councilman will move up to the Mayor of Albany’s chair, while two of the five council members will be persons who have served in those capacities at one time or another in the past.

Also of interest, one past city councilman will be one of the three new Clinton County Fiscal Court members. And yet another newcomer will be seated on the Clinton County Board of Education.

With that said, the Clinton County News will be giving the new public government officials a chance to let the public learn about them and their objectives and goals as new officials by profiling them in a series of articles over the next several weeks.

The new officials, who can take part on a voluntary basis, can share information about themselves and their goals as public servants and things they would like to accomplish or see accomplished during their terms in office.

A total of 13 new officials will be taking seats in January, either county or district-wide and all will be invited to participate in interviews.

The two local retiring long-time Clinton County public servants, Sheriff Jeff Vincent and Coroner Steve Talbott, have each been highlighted with articles reviewing their careers, and we thank them for their service to the community.