Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Coty L. Key, 38, of Albany, Kentucky, was arreseted on Thursday, December 1, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Key was charged with: strangulation – 1st degree, robbery – 1st degree and was also served with an Emergency Protective Order issued from Cumberland County.

Key was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Kathy S. Phillips, 43, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Saturday, December 3, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Phillips was charged with: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree – 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree on foot, no operator’s license, failure to maintain insurance, expired plates, resisting arrest.

Phillips was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.