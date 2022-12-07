Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs get off to a fast start

Congratulations are in order for our boys’ basketball Bulldogs squad, and especially to our first year head coach on picking up a win in the first game of the season.

Nick Irwin, after sitting in the assistant coach’s spot for many years, took the title of Head Coach this season after the announced retirement from the bench of long-time (16 seasons) CCHS Head Coach Todd Messer.

Nick was all smiles last Tuesday night, as he should have been, having led the Bulldogs to the first victory of the season, and the first victory of his career as a head coach.

Picking up your first win by delivering a 72-27 thumping over Allen County-Scottsville Patriots that saw a running clock go into effect in the third quarter is quite a way to start your career, for sure.

The Dawgs’ next game sadly didn’t have the same outcome in the win/loss category, but it was a contest that was not short on effort, with Clinton County losing the down-to-the-wire game against Franklin-Simpson, 62-61, that arguably should have really gone into an overtime period.

With the first two games behind them, one on the road and one at home, the Dawgs get back down to business this week with back-to-back-to-back games against 16th District opponents – Monroe County (yes, that takes some getting used to again) this past Tuesday night in Tompkinsville, and then against Metcalfe County on Friday night in The Castle and over in Burkesville next Tuesday night, December 13, against Cumberland County.

Told you this was going to be fun – and busy.

Ladies off to a rough start

Clinton County’s Lady Dawgs are off to a somewhat slower start, going through some growing pains in this early portion of the season.

The Lady Dawgs are off to a 0-3 start for this 2022-23 season, dropping their home opener against Allen County -Scottsville, followed by two road losses during the weekend, Friday at Franklin Simpson and Saturday against Todd County Central in the Bowling Green State Farm 4th Region Challenge.

Our ladies are also charged with a tough second week of action, joining the Bulldogs in back-to-back-to-back 16th District match-ups as mentioned above.

Chin up, girls, it’s going to get better!

Throw up the rock!