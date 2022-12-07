Lady Dawgs fall to 0-3 during first week

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs move to 0-3 during its first week of the 2022-2023 season with losses to Allen County/Scottsville last Tuesday, Franklin-Simpson on Friday and Todd County on Saturday.

The Lady Dawgs’ first game of the season was against Allen County/Scottsville at The Castle on Tuesday night and the girls played with the Lady Patriots throughout the first three quarters.

During the first quarter, Allen County drew first blood with a three pointer for a quick lead, but baskets by Ashton Daniels and Landree Moons gave Clinton County the one point advantage, 4-3.

Moons added to the Lady Dawgs’ lead with a three point play, 7-3, but Allen County started chipping away and eventually took a two point lead on a field goal, free throw and a three pointer, 9-7.

Makayla Smith hit a field goal to tie the score at nine, but Allen County took a one point lead from the foul line with 1:30 on the clock.

Chloe Longwell knocked down a three pointer for a two point advantage, 12-10, but Allen County tied the game at the end of the period with two foul shots for a 12-12 score.

The game remained close during the early part of the second quarter until Allen County started to pull away and reached an eight point lead, 26-18.

The Lady Dawgs buckled down and finished the half with a 5-0 run to cut the lead to five points at the half, 26-23.

The Lady Dawgs continued its run during the third quarter, finishing with a 7-2 run to grab a two point lead, 30-28.

Allen County then made a run of its own, 7-0, to lead 35-30 with a minute remaining on the clock.

The Lady Dawgs finished the quarter with a 6-2 run to trail by only one point to start the fourth quarter, 37-36.

As the fourth quarter got underway, Clinton County’s defense fell behind as Allen County put together a 13-6 run to lead by eight points, 50-42.

The Lady Dawgs could never fully recover as Allen County put up 26 total points in the final period compared to 11 for the Lady Dawgs.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Clinton County had its first loss of the season, 63-47.

Moons led all scorers for Clinton County with 22 points, followed by Tatum Harlan with 10 points, five each for Daniels and Loren Little, Longwell finished with three points and Smith rounded out scoring for the Lady Dawgs with two points.

Clinton County 26

Franklin-Simpson 46

The Lady Dawgs traveled to 4th Region opponent Franklin-Simpson on Friday night.

Clinton County only scored two points in the first quarter as Franklin-Simpson put up 14.

The second quarter didn’t fare much better for the Lady Dawgs as Moons scored two baskets for four points and Longwell scored a single bucket for a total of six points for the entire eight minutes of play.

Franklin Simpson managed to post only eight points, but led the half, 22-8.

During the second half, Clinton County’s Moons scored all eight points for the Lady Dawgs as Franklin-Simpson only posted 10 points for a 32-16 lead for the Lady Wildcats.

The remainder of the game saw Clinton County never able to get in the swing of things as Franklin-Simpson posted 14 total points for the period and Clinton County only put up 10.

Clinton County gained loss number two for the season with a final score of 46-26.

Moons led all scorers for Clinton County with 15, followed by Harlan with four, Lexi Messer with three, and Longwell and Bella Young rounded out scoring with two points each.

Clinton County 42

Todd County 54

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs traveled to Bowling Green High School to take on Todd County in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge Saturday night.

The Lady Dawgs kept things close in the first quarter trailing by only four points at the end of the first eight minutes, 9-5. Moons scored three points in the period, followed by Smith with a basket to be within reach of the lead.

During the second quarter, Todd County put together an 11-2 run for a 19-7 lead over the Lady Dawgs.

Clinton County then went on a 6-0 run with two field goals by Harlan and one by Moons, to cut the lead to six points, 19-13.

Todd County then went to the line and hit one of two to lead by seven, but a three pointer by Daniels cut the lead to only four points at the three minute mark, 20-16.

Todd County added a three pointer of its own to round out scoring for the half and see the Lady Dawgs head into the locker room at the half down by seven, 23-16.

During the third quarter, Clinton County slowly started chipping away at the lead.

Later in the period, on back-to-back three pointers by Daniels and Moons, Clinton County had cut the lead to one point, 30-29.

Todd County reacted with a basket to extend the lead to three, which was the start of an 9-0 run by the Lady Rebels to lead 39-29 to close out the quarter.

The Lady Rebels added to its run to start the fourth quarter with a three pointer and a 13 point lead, 42-29.

The Lady Dawgs could never dig out of the hole made in the previous three quarters and finished the game on the losing end, 54-42.

Moons led scoring for the Lady Dawgs with 18 points, followed by Daniels with 10, five each for Harlan and Little and two each for Longwell and Smith.

Clinton County was back in action on Tuesday night (too late for press deadline) as the Lady Dawgs traveled to Monroe County and will be back at home on Friday night to host Metcalfe County at 6 p.m.

Landree Moons drove the lane to put up a shot in the second half against Allen County/Scottsville last Tuesday in the season opener. Moons finished with 22 points.