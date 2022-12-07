Dawgs force running clock in season opener





The Clinton County Bulldogs officially started its season last week with a home game against Allen-County Scottsville on Tuesday night, followed by a road-trip game to Franklin-Simpson on Friday night.

In the season opener against Allen County/Scottsville, the Dawgs came out fired up and made quick work of the Patriots.

Clinton County’s Braden Stockton hit back-to-back three pointers for a 6-2 lead with 5:36 on the clock.

Allen County cut the lead to one on a three pointer, but the Dawgs had other plans, putting together a 9-0 run for a 15-5 lead.

By the end of the period, the Dawgs led the game, 20-10.

The second quarter went much the same way for the Dawgs as Clinton County posted another 20-point quarter and held Allen County to only four points during the second eight minutes of play.

At halftime, Clinton County had the lead, 40-14.

The Dawgs opened the second half with an 11-2 run to force the 35-point running clock mercy rule. From the 2:03 mark in the third quarter, Clinton County coasted to lead 56-20 at the end of the third and picking up the win at the final buzzer, 72-27, to move to 1-0 on the year.

Sophomore Cannon Young came off the bench to lead scorers with 18 points, Stockton finished with 14, Steele Burchett had nine, Cohen Davis posted seven, Jaxon Mason scored six, Eli Dearborn and Nick Poore each had five points, Eli Tucker finished with three points, Cameron Irwin and Blaine Melton each had two points and Drew Davis hit a free throw for one point for the game.

Clinton County 61

Franklin-Simpson 62

The Clinton County Bulldogs lost a heart breaker of a game on Friday night of last week after starting the game on a tear with an early 10-0 lead.

Franklin-Simpson finally scored to cut the lead to eight points, 10-2, but a three pointer by Burchett put the Dawgs up 13-2. Clinton County finished the first quarter by putting up seven more points and holding Franklin-Simpson to only eight points total, 20-8.

Clinton County lost some momentum in the second quarter, being outscored 15-8. Six of Clinton County’s second quarter points came from Young off the bench, who eventually led all scorers for the Bulldogs for the second game in a row with 18.

At the half, Clinton County was still in the lead, but its margin was cut way down for a 28-23 advantage.

During the third quarter, Franklin-Simpson really turned up the heat on the Bulldogs, outscoring Clinton County 19-17, but the Dawgs did hold a small lead heading into the fourth and final period, 45-42.

Three of Burchett’s 12 total points came in the third quarter as a three pointer made, as well as points from Tucker, who dropped in a three pointer in the third quarter.

Davis, Dearborn and Stockton all finished with a field goal while Young added five points to his night during the third quarter alone.

During the final eight minutes, Franklin-Simpson opened up with a three pointer to tie the game at 45 all.

Clinton County led by as many as six points during the period, 52-46, but Franklin-Simpson just simply wouldn’t go away as the score became tied at 55 with less than four minutes to play in the game.

With 1:20 remaining on the clock, Franklin-Simpson had gained a three point lead, 61-58, with Burchett at the line for two shots. Burchett knocked down both free throws to cut the lead to one.

After a defensive stop, Stockton was fouled hard driving into the lane, hitting only one of two from the line to tie the score at 61 each.

As seconds were winding down, Burchett committed a foul with zero seconds on the clock. After deliberation, the referees put three tenths of a second back on the clock and Franklin-Simpson was at the line for two foul shots. Franklin-Simpson hit one of two to take a one point lead, 62-61, and with little time remaining, would prove to be the winning point as Clinton County lost the close one, 62-61.

The Dawgs were led in scoring by Young with 18 points off the bench, followed by Burchett and Tucker with 12 each, Davis finished with eight points, Dearborn had six points, Stockton recorded three points and Poore finished scoring for the Dawgs with two points.

Clinton County was back in action on Tuesday night as the Dawgs traveled to Monroe County (too late for press deadline) and will be at The Castle on Friday to host Metcalfe County in the second game of a girls’/boys’ double-header.

Nick Poore put up a shot in the lane during Clinton County’s season opener against Allen County/Scottsville. Poore finished the game with five points.

Cannon Young came off the bench and led Clinton County in scoring during each of the Dawgs’ first two games. Young scored 18 points in each contest as the Dawgs move to 1-1 on the year.