City council holds final 2022 regular meeting with several departures

The final Albany City Council meeting for the 2022 year was extremely brief and saw several outgoing members, including Mayor Lyle Pierce, being recognized for their service to the city.

The last regular meeting of the council was held last Tuesday, December 6, in the conference room at City Hall with the mayor and all council members present.

After approval of minutes from the November regular meeting, only a couple of items of business were discussed, both in the form of short presentations.

Monarch Engineer David Bowles told the council his firm was still in contact with the AML on the Bald Rock water line project, and that agency had noted that a mixture of grass sown was not in compliance for the area.

Monarch worked with the Soil and Conservation District to get another type to fit federal guidelines, concluding that discussions were continuing and the water line project was continuing “slow but sure.”

Councilwoman Sarah Wilson Browning said she and others had gained some additional information concerning water prices that would take to get the city in compliance with new federal water regulation guidelines that will take effect in 2024.

Following those announcements, Mayor Pierce stated it had been a privilege to have worked over the past four years as mayor, and with the council, some members for two years and others for four years.

He continued by congratulating all the new incoming city council members and wished them the best. The mayor also congratulated Mayor-elect Steve Lawson, a current councilman, saying he would do a good job and everything would run smoothly. He also wished everyone a Merry Christmas, prior to presenting plaques of appreciation to outgoing council members.

Those council members leaving after this month include Tonya Thrasher, Leland Hicks, Sarah Browning, Joe Stockton and Steve Lawson, the latter who will take over duties of the city’s head position of Mayor.

In turn, City Clerk/Treasure Melissa Smith also presented Mayor Pierce a plaque for his four year service as Mayor of Albany.

After the plaques were presented to the outgoing officials, the approximate 10 minute regular meeting was adjourned.

In 2023, the city governing makeup will take on an almost entirely new look, with a new mayor (four year term) and five of six new city council members (two year terms).

The only returning councilman for the next two year term is Reed Sloan. Lawson will move to the city’s top official position as Mayor.

The next regular meeting of the Albany City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 at 5 p.m. in the conference room at City Hall and is open to the public.