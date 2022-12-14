Noah Stockton



Jamison D. Milam

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Noah Stockton, 26, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Thursday, December 8, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Stockton was charged with stalking 2nd degree, public intoxication of a controlled substance, giving officer false information, criminal mischief 2nd degree, criminal trespassing 3rd degree, fleeing or evading police 1st degree on foot, menacing, burglary 2nd degree.

Stockton was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jamison D. Milam, 19, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, December 9, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Kenny Johnson.

Milam was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine), trafficking marijuana less than 8 oz 1st offense, drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property (firearm).

Milam was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.