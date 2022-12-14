Never fought a duel with deadly weapons . . .

The upstairs courtroom was standing room only Sunday afternoon when Albany and Clinton County elected officials, along with family members, friends and area residents, were on hand for a multi-agency “swearing-in” ceremony.

City and county officials, both newly elected and incumbents repeating elected terms, were sworn into office. Clinton County District Judges Scarlett Latham and James M. Lawson administered the oaths of office, both to individual office holders as well as to groups of government bodies such as the members of the Clinton County Fiscal Court and the Albany City Council. In the above photo, Judge Latham is shown administering the oath to the Clinton County Constables.

As a part of the required oath of office, each official is required to swear or confirm that he or she has never fought in a duel with deadly weapons. As the ceremony neared its conclusion, Clinton Circuit Court Judge David Williams spoke briefly to those on hand, offering up a historical explanation of why the Kentucky oath of office includes the affirmation that the official has never fought in a duel.