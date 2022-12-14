Lady Dawgs move to 2-0 in district play





The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs put up a perfect week last week against two district opponents.

The first win came on Tuesday night at Monroe County as the Lady Dawgs won 47-44. The second win of the week came Friday night at The Castle as the Lady Dawgs bested the Lady Hornets of Metcalfe County, 57-47, moving its record to 2-3 on the year.

Clinton County 57

Metcalfe County 47

The Lady Dawgs hit the hardwood floor Friday night to host 16th District rival Metcalfe County in the opening game of a girls’/boys’ double-header.

The game was close in the opening period and Metcalfe County took the first lead of the game on a free throw.

Landree Moons hit a field goal to take a one point lead, 2-1, and followed up with a free throw for a two point advantage.

Metcalfe County returned fire and tied the score at three each.

The Lady Hornets dropped in a three pointer for a three point lead, but Clinton County finished out the quarter with a 10-6 run to grab one point lead at the end of the first quarter, 13-12.

Metcalfe County remained hot from the three point line in the first half, hitting four total in the 16 minutes of play.

Clinton County was able to counteract those three point shots with two point field goals, hitting nine compared to Metcalfe County’s four.

Metcalfe County opened the second quarter with a 5-0 run for a four point lead, 17-13, but the Dawgs came back and put together a 9-2 run, including a three pointer by Makayla Smith at the 2:40 mark, for a 20-19 lead.

Clinton County continued to outscore the Lady Hornets for the remainder of the period, putting up six points to Metcalfe County’s four.

At the break, Clinton County led by two points on a last second shot by Chloe Longwell, 26-24.

The Lady Dawgs came out of the locker room at the half and put the pressure on Metcalfe County.

Clinton County put up a 13- 4 run on the Lady Hornets, which included back-to-back three pointers by Ashton Daniels for an 11 point lead, 39-28. Metcalfe County finished the quarter with a single free throw to trail by 10, 39-29.

The fourth quarter went much the same way for the Lady Dawgs as Clinton County reached a 15 point lead at one time late in the period.

As the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Dawgs picked up win number two on the year, 57-47, and moved to 2-0 in district play.

Daniels led the team in scoring with 18 points, Moons followed up with 16 points, Longwell finished with 12, Smith had five, Tatum Harlan scored two field goals for four points, and Sadie Ipock rounded out scoring with two points.

Clinton County 47

Monroe County 44

Both teams started out slow last Tuesday as the Lady Dawgs took the court at Monroe County in the first district game of the year for Clinton County.

Clinton County’s first point of the game came from Moons, which happened to be her 1,000th career point as a Lady Dawg.

At the end of the period, Clinton County found itself down by two points, 5-3.

Both teams picked up the pace on offense in the second quarter as Monroe County hit a field goal in the first 30 seconds of the period, 7-3.

Clinton County came back and tied the score on a field goal by Moons and one by Loren Little, 7-7.

Monroe County took a one point lead from the foul line, but a triple by Little gave the Lady Dawgs its first lead of the game, 10-8

Monroe County would tie the score at 10, but then Clinton County went on a 6-0 run, two from Moons and four from Harlan, to lead 16-10 at the half.

The third quarter really went well for the Lady Dawgs as Clinton County built up a lead within three minutes after the half.

Clinton County found itself up by 11 points, 24-13, on a three pointer from Daniels from the corner with 5:14 on the clock.

Monroe fought back and put together a 10-0 run to trail by one, 24-23, and as the buzzer sounded to end the third, remained down by one point, giving the advantage to the Lady Dawgs, 28-27.

The Lady Dawgs didn’t waste any time in the fourth quarter as Clinton County kicked it into high gear, putting up a 12-2 run on the Lady Falcons.

With 4:30 remaining in the game, Clinton County reached an 11 point lead, 40-29, and fans thought it was for sure in the books at that point.

Monroe County had different plans as the Lady Falcons continued to push the ball up the floor and went full court press on the Lady Dawgs to speed up its offense.

Monroe County put together a 13-1 run to tie the score at 41, with 1:15 on the clock.

Little came up big with a three pointer from the corner for a three point advantage, followed by a miss from Monroe County and a foul on the rebound.

Moons was sent to the foul line on the foul, making one of two for a four point lead, 45-41.

Monroe County hit a three pointer on the next possession to cut the lead to one, but with five seconds remaining, Daniels was sent to the line, making two of two for a three point lead.

Monroe County’s attempt to tie the score failed in the final seconds, giving Clinton County its first win of the season, 47-44.

Moons led Clinton County in scoring with 15, Daniels and Little both scored 10, Harlan finished with seven and Smith scored five for the Lady Dawgs.

Clinton County was back in action on Tuesday night of this week, traveling to Cumberland County (too late for press deadline) and will be back at home on Friday night to finish up the first round of district play with Russell County.

Friday night’s game will tip off at 6 p.m.

Tatum Harlan drove the lane to put up a shot in the first half against Metcalfe County Friday night. The Lady Dawgs won the game, 57-47. Harlan finished with four points.

Loren Little put up a three pointer during Friday night’s home game against Metcalfe County. The Lady Dawgs defeated Metcalfe County by 10, 57-47. Clinton County finished last week with a 2-0 district record.