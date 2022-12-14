Dawgs drop two games last week

The Clinton County Bulldogs dropped two games last week, and both being district games.

Clinton County traveled to Monroe County on Tuesday and fell short of a victory, 51-48, and fell to Metcalfe County at home on Friday, 53-49.

The Dawgs move to 1-3 on the year and 0-2 in district play.

Clinton County 49

Metcalfe County 53

Clinton County fell behind early in Friday night’s game against Metcalfe County at The Castle.

The Hornets came out and jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead after Eli Tucker scored the first basket for the Dawgs in the first 11 seconds of the game.

Steele Burchett hit a three pointer to cut the lead to two points, but an 8-0 run by the Hornets put Metcalfe County up 15-5 with a minute to play.

Clinton County finished the quarter with a lone free throw by Nick Poore to trail by nine at the end of the first period, 15-6.

The Bulldogs started to pick up its offense in the second quarter somewhat, but at the 5:54 mark, Metcalfe County led by 10, 22-12.

At that point, Clinton County dug in and started putting the ball in the basket, quickly closing the gap.

Baskets by Cohen Davis, Cannon Young, Poore and Tucker put the Dawgs within one point, finishing a 9-0 run, 22-21.

Metcalfe would finish the half with five more points compared to Clinton County’s two for a four point advantage going into halftime, 27-23.

Clinton County came out at the half and put pressure on the Hornets, putting up a 7-3 run to tie the score at 30.

The Dawgs then took the lead on a basket by Poore at the 3:59 mark, but Metcalfe County answered with a three pointer for a one point lead, 33-32.

Tucker hit his second three pointer of the game at the 2:50 mark to give Clinton County a two point edge, 35-33, but Metcalfe County tied the score on the next possession to even things out at 35.

By the end of the third quarter, things were looking up for the Dawgs as Clinton County had gained momentum during the third period.

To start the final eight minutes of play, Clinton County led the Hornets by two, 41-39.

Metcalfe County came out of the break and tied the score on its first possession.

Burchett regained the lead on a putback at the 5:40 mark, and he followed that up with another basket with 5:19 on the clock, 45-41.

Monroe County answered with a three pointer to cut the lead to one point, but a basket by Eli Dearborn extended the lead for the Dawgs, 47-44.

Young maneuvered in the lane for a reverse layup to put Clinton County up 49-44 with less than four minutes on the clock. From that point on, it was all Metcalfe County as the Dawgs hit a cold streak.

Metcalfe County put up the final nine points of the game to pick up the win, 53-49.

Poore led all scorers for Clinton County with 14 points, Burchett followed with 11, Tucker had eight, Young and Davis both finished with six each, and Stockton and Dearborn both had two points in the loss.

Clinton County’s loss to the Hornets moves its record to 1-3 on the year and 0-2 in district play.

Clinton County 48

Monroe County 51

The Clinton County Bulldogs traveled to Monroe County on Tuesday night of last week for its first district game of the season.

The Dawgs jumped out on top early with a 5-2 lead, but the Falcons quickly came back and took a 9-6 lead with 2:46 on the clock in the first quarter.

It was Monroe County with the advantage after the first quarter, 14-9.

The Dawgs quickly cut the lead in the second quarter as Poore and Young scored baskets, 14-12, but Monroe County continued to control the game and score a 5-0 run on the Dawgs, 19-12.

At the end of the second quarter, Clinton County headed into the locker room trailing by five points, 23-18.

Clinton County did put up some points in the third quarter with 19, but Monroe wasn’t far behind with 17 of its own in the third quarter alone.

By the end of the third period, Clinton County had cut the lead to only three points with eight minutes left to play in the game, 40-37.

Both teams scored the same amount of points in the period, but Clinton County did have a shot to win the game, taking a one point lead at the 3:57 mark, 44-43.

Back-to-back baskets by Monroe County put the Falcons up by three points with 3:05 remaining, 47-43.

Two free throws by Monroe put the Falcons up by five, but two free throws by Stockton, as well as a field goal, put the Dawgs to within one point, 49-48, with less than two minutes remaining.

During the final two minutes, Clinton County went cold from the floor and Monroe County managed to go 2-4 from the foul line for a three point advantage.

Dearborn had a good look at the goal to tie the game, but the shot fell off the mark as Clinton County lost the contest by three points, 51-48.

Clinton County was led in scoring by Stockton with 14, Poore finished with 11, Young had nine, Burchett finished with six, Davis had five, and Dearborn rounded out scoring with three.

Clinton County traveled to Cumberland County on Tuesday (too late for press deadline) and will be at home on Friday night to round out the first half of district play against Russell County.

Clinton County’s game is set to tip off immediately following the girls’ varsity game.