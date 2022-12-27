Lady Dawgs pick up win in Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic

The Clinton County Lady Dawgs traveled to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to play in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic last week, picking up one win and dropping two games before returning home for Christmas.

Clinton County 44

Floyd Central 56

The first game of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic was against Floyd Central.

The Lady Dawgs trailed at the end of one 14-9, with four points from Chloe Longwell, three from Loren Little and two from Landree Moons.

Both teams scored 12 points in the second quarter to see the Lady Dawgs trail by six at halftime.

Floyd Central picked up five more points on the Lady Dawgs in the third quarter, outscoring Clinton County 12-7, for a 38-28 score.

In the final quarter, Clinton County saw scoring from Ashton Daniels, who scored all of her seven points in the period, six from Moons and three from Little.

Floyd Central put up 20 points compared to Clinton County’s 16 as the Lady Dawgs fell, 56-44.

Individual scoring for Clinton County included Moons with 17, Little with nine, Daniels with seven, Longwell with five, Tatum Harlan scored four and Makayla Smith scored two points.

Clinton County 28

Newshire 53

Clinton County’s second game came on Tuesday against Newshire.

The Lady Dawgs struggled throughout the game and was behind 18-9 after the first quarter.

During the second quarter, Moons scored the Lady Dawgs’ only two points of the period as Newshire put up 11 for a 29-11 halftime lead.

The third quarter didn’t fare much better for the Lady Dawgs as Clinton County only posted seven points on scoring from Moons with three, and two each from Daniels and Sadie Ipock.

Clinton County trailed 44-18 after three.

The fourth quarter saw Newshire put up 19 points to Clinton County’s nine as the Lady Dawgs never got its offense going during the game.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Clinton County fell, 53-28.

Clinton County was led in scoring by Moons with nine, Daniels with seven, three points from Little, and two each from Harlan, Longwell, Ipock and Bella Young.

Overtime

Clinton County 65

Battery Creek 59

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs picked up a hard fought win in the final game of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic last Thursday before making a safe trip back home for Christmas.

The game started out bad for the Lady Dawgs as Clinton County only scored nine points in the first quarter, compared to Battery Creek’s 20.

The second quarter didn’t fare well for the Lady Dawgs either as Clinton County’s offense couldn’t get going in the right direction.

The Lady Dawgs saw scoring from Little with two three pointers and a basket by Moons.

At the half, Clinton County trailed 36-17.

The Lady Dawgs stepped it up in the third quarter, not only on offense, but on defense as well, holding Battery Creek to only five points during the period.

Clinton County managed to put up 15 points in the quarter to cut the lead, 41-32, at the end of the third.

The final quarter is where Clinton County decided to step it up another notch as the Lady Dawgs managed to outscore Battery Creek, 23-14.

Clinton County managed to hit four three pointers during the period, including two from Little, and one each from Longwell and Young.

As the buzzer sounded to end regulation, Clinton County had managed to tie the score at 55 and send the game into overtime.

In the overtime period, it was all Clinton County as their momentium continued to carry over into the extra period.

The Lady Dawgs managed to put up 10 points in the four minute period, compared to Battery Creek’s four points.

At the end of the overtime period it was Clinton County coming out with the 65-59 win.

Clinton County was led in scoring by Moons with 23 points, Longwell with 19, Little with 14, Young with six, and Harlan with three.

Clinton County will be back in action this week as the Lady Dawgs host the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic at Lindle Castle Gymnasium.

Clinton County’s first game will come on Wednesday, at 6 p.m. against McCreary Central.

The Lady Dawgs’ second and third games will come on Thursday against Butler County and Glasgow at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively and Clinton County will finish up on Friday with a game against Adair County at 5 p.m.