Dawgs finish up Twin Lakes Classic





The Clinton County Bulldogs were only five points shy of winning the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic this year, but instead, move its record to 5-5 after losses to Rockcastle County on Monday, 62-61, and Morgan County on Tuesday on a last second shot, 74-72.

Those two losses were the only losses for the Bulldogs in the tournament and combined, the Dawgs would have needed five points to win both games.

Overtime

Clinton County 72

Morgan County 74

Clinton County fell behind early in the first game on Tuesday of last week against Morgan County in the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic.

With the offense struggling, Clinton County found itself down by 10 in the first quarter, 20-10.

The Dawgs did, however, finish the quarter with a 6-2 run to cut the lead to six points, 22-16.

The second quarter went much the same way for the Dawgs as its offense couldn’t find a way to get back into the game, but Cannon Young was finding his grove as he scored 15 of his game high 26 in the first half.

When halftime rolled around, Clinton County had put up 17 points during the second eight minutes, compared to Morgan County’s 19, to trail 41-33.

Morgan County opened the third quarter with a 6-3 run for a 47-36 lead over the Dawgs.

Steele Burchett knocked down a three pointer to cut the lead to eight points, 47-39, followed by a platoon style replacement of Dawgs on the floor.

The new five on the floor put together a 7-3 run, which included five points from Young and a basket by Thomas Oesterreicher, to cut the lead to four points, 50-46.

Morgan County then stopped the bleeding with a three pointer to extend the lead to seven, 53-46.

With the starting five back on the floor, Clinton County finished the quarter with a basket by Braden Stockton to trail 56-48.

The fourth quarter is where Clinton County really started to gel as Stockton opened up the quarter with back-to-back three pointers from the left corner to trail by two points, 56-54.

Morgan County hit a three pointer at the 6:02 mark, but Clinton County had other plans as a basket and a three point play by Young, combined with a basket by Burchett, put the Dawgs on top 61-59 with 4:43 remaining in the game.

Morgan County hit back-to-back baskets to regain a two point lead, but a basket by Cohen Davis tied the score at 63 with 2:38 on the clock.

Morgan County scored again on back-to-back field goals for a four point advantage, 67-63 before Davis tied the score at 67 on back-to-back field goals of his own.

With the scored tied and Morgan County with the ball, Clinton County’s defense held up in the final 36 seconds as Morgan County failed to hit the winning shot in regulation, sending the game into overtime.

In overtime, Stockton and Burchett combined for baskets to obtain a four point lead with 2:30 remaining on the clock, 71-67.

Morgan County hit a field goal at the 2:17 mark to cut the lead to two points, but a free throw by Young put the Dawgs up by three with 1:18 left, 72-69.

With 56 seconds remaining, Morgan County was sent to the line where two foul shots were made to cut the Dawgs’ lead to one point, 72-71.

Clinton County called a timeout with 45 seconds remaining, followed by a timeout from Morgan County.

Clinton County’s next possession resulted in a jump ball being called and possession arrow in favor of Morgan County.

With five seconds on the clock, Morgan County moved the ball to the right corner and sent up a three pointer from the wing that hit the bottom of the net and put the Dawgs on the losing end of overtime game, 74-72.

Young came off the bench and poured in a game high 26 points, while Stockton finished with 15.

Cohen Davis scored 14 in the overtime lose, while Burchett scored 12, Nick Poore put up three and Oesterreicher finished with two points.

Clinton County 58

Monterey 50

Clinton County’s third game of the tournament came Tuesday night against the Monterey Wildcats.

The Dawgs opened up with a 2-0 lead on a putback by Stockton.

Monterey then hit a three pointer to take a one point lead with 5:43 on the clock.

The rest of the quarter saw Clinton County fall behind and by the end of the first period, Monterey had worked up a seven point lead, 16-9.

Monterey scored the first basket of the second period, 18-9, but then the Dawgs scored seven unanswered points to cut the lead to two, 18-16, with 6:09 on the clock.

Monterey answered with back-to-back baskets to push the lead back out to seven points, 23-16.

With 4:16 seconds remaining until halftime, Clinton County started chipping away at the lead and by the time the quarter was over, The Dawgs were within two points, 27-25.

The third quarter saw Monterey remain in control of the pace.

At the 4:10 mark, Monterey had jumped back out to an eight point lead, 35-27.

By the end of the period, Clinton County had managed to cut that lead down to four points, 43-39.

The Wildcats went up by six to start the fourth quarter, but a basket by Young cut that lead to four with 5:31 on the clock, 45-41.

Monterey answered with a basket, but a hot streak started by Eli Tucker with a basket at the 2:55 mark, continuing with a steal and basket by Stockton and a three pointer by Davis, put the Dawgs up by one point, 48-47.

Monterey tied the score from the foul line, but a three point play by Davis gave Clinton County a 51-48 advantage with 1:31 remaining.

Clinton County would remain in the control of the game for the final minute as the Dawgs put up seven more points to Monterey’s two.

At the end of the game it was Clinton County with a come-from-behind win, 58-50.

Davis led Clinton County in scoring with 16, followed by 14 from Burchett, both Stockton and Young had 11, Tucker with four points and Eli Dearborn with two points.

Clinton County 64

Glasgow 62

The final game of the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic came Wednesday afternoon as the Dawgs faced Glasgow.

The first quarter saw a game of runs to open up for both teams as the Dawgs started with a 7-0 run, followed by a Glasgow run of 6-0.

At the 4:09 mark, Tucker scored a three point play for a 10-6 lead.

By the time the final quarter came to a close, Clinton County was in control with a 19-11 lead over the Scotties.

The second quarter started much the same for the Dawgs as Clinton County remained in control despite Glasgow’s 3-0 run, 19-15.

The Dawgs then put together a 7-0 run from a basket by Burchett and a three pointer and field goal by Davis, 26-15.

The remainder of the quarter saw Clinton County coast as they headed into the locker room at the half with a seven point lead, 36-29.

The third quarter is where Clinton County took a couple of steps back and allowed Glasgow to get back into the game.

During the entire eight minutes of play, Clinton County only scored six points as Glasgow put up 16.

By the end of the third, Glasgow had gained a three point lead, 45-42.

The final quarter saw Clinton County step it up on both ends of the floor and quickly tied the game at 45 on a three point play by Davis.

Glasgow regained the lead from the foul line on one of two, but two foul shots by Davis gave Clinton County a one point lead, followed by a drive by Burchett for two points, 49-46.

The remainder of the game went back and forth with neither team being down by more than three points for the rest of the period.

Glasgow managed to take a one point lead at the 3:40 mark, 56-55, and at the 2:45 mark, Clinton County grabbed a two point lead, 59-57.

The score was tied at the 2:07 mark at 60 and then again with 44 seconds on the clock at 62.

With seconds winding down, Clinton County held the ball for the final shot and as the clock hit one, a field goal by Young gave Clinton County the points it needed to secure the win, 64-62.

Davis led all scorers for Clinton County with 16 points, Burchett scored 13, Young had 12, Stockton finished with eight, Nick Poore had five, Tucker posted four, and Blaine Melton, Drew Davis, and Oesterreicher all finished with two points each.

Clinton County will be back in action this week as the Dawgs will travel to play in the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic at Grayson County.

The Dawgs will play on Wednesday at 3 p.m against Green County, and will follow up with a game on Thursday and one on Friday with those times and opponents to be determined.

Nick Poore went up for a shot in the lane during the first half of Clinton County’s game against Morgan County.

Cannon Young went up for a layup during the first half against Morgan County on Tuesday of the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic held at Lindle Castle Gymnasium. Clinton County lost the game in overtime. Young finished with 26 points.

Cohen Davis drove the lane in the first half against Morgan County last Tuesday. The Dawgs lost the game, 74-72, in overtime.