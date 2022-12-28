Fiscal court meeting is last for three outgoing squires

Clinton County Fiscal Court’s final meeting of the year saw three outgoing magistrates recognized as part of its approximate 45 minute session. The recognitions came at the conclusion of the December regular meeting, in which all court members and several spectators and new officials were on hand.

The first portion of the meeting dealt with routine business and a presentation pertaining to a possible local solar panel project.

The court was presented the treasurer’s report and voted, on a motion by Magistrate Mickey Riddle, to approve the monthly report and on a motion by Magistrate Ray Marcum, to approve claims and bills.

Two separate cash transfers were approved, which Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig noted included two month’s payroll due to the holidays in December.

Transfers totaled $95,000, each from the Occupational fund–one to the jail checking account for $45,000 and one to the ambulance checking account for $50,000.

Justin Stephens of Intertext then addressed the court about a potential solar project that may benefit the county and pertained to right-of-ways needed to land that has been leased in the county for the solar power project.

Stephens said the company was seeking to use county right-of-ways to connect to the nearest substation on Kelsey Lane. Apparently the company is looking to lease property in the Duvall Valley area of the county, near Wayne County, which may also be a county included in the project.

He said the county would be allowed use, and noted it was easier to run lines on county right-of-ways than private property areas. He further said he wanted people to know they were in the county.

The representative said that because of the backups, the project wouldn’t get started until 2027, and that they pay by the foot when it comes to purchasing property for right-of-ways.

Magistrate Gary Ferguson questioned whether the cable for the project would be run overhead or buried, with Stephens saying it would be at the county’s discretion.

Stephens added studies would be done after the approximate 1,000 acres of property is leased to see if there is enough land for a solar panel. Apparently two landowners are involved.

He said landowners could make money off the timber on their property and as far as distribution, they would sell energy to the power company, in this case TVA.

Ferguson reiterated with Stephens that all the company was asking from the county was the right-of-way to the land.

No type of action was taken, as the court said they would need a lot more information about the project prior to making any type of decision.

The court then discussed the issue of the Community Center deposit charged to those who use the facility for private events.

The county had been charging $50 to rent the facility, with $25 of that amount being returned when the key to the center is returned.

However, Judge Craig told court members that several renters had caused damage to the building, even as far as theft of some tables from the building, and asked the court to raise the rental fee to $100, with $25 given back upon return of the key and inspection of the building to make sure no damage had occurred.

The judge also suggested installing cameras in the facility and having those who rent it sign a legal document taking responsibility for any cleanup and damage to the building.

In response to some items actually being taken from the building, like tables, Magistrate Marcum also suggested an inventory list of what is in the facility be taken as well.

Judge Craig indicated that damage to the building was not only occurring at times inside, but outside on the walls as well.

Assistant County Attorney Gary Little also told the court that “whoever signs the contract to rent the building should be the person held responsible for any damage.”

After a brief discussion on the matter, Magistrate Riddle made a motion to raise the rental fee to $100 (with a $25 return), plus a contract signed by the person responsible for renting the facility and to install cameras there. The motion passed unanimously.

On separate motions, the court approved the Clinton County Clerk’s 2023 budget, which County Clerk Nathan Collins noted was about the same as the current year, as well as setting the maximum employee salary cap.

On a motion by Magistrate Johnny Russell, they unanimously approved the 2023 Clinton County Sheriff’s Office budget and salary cap amount presented by incoming Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Also on a motion by Russell, the court voted to hire Jacob Patrick on the road department with starting pay of $9.50 per hour and on a motion by Riddle, agreed to advertise for bids on a 2023 MVC Chassis dump truck, fully loaded with (non-CDL) salters for the road department.

Due to the state receiving a recent opiod civil suit settlement, with each county receiving funding to help fight opiod use abuses, such as in mental health and prevention, the court voted to open a separate account for Clinton County’s share of those settlement funds.

The amount of Clinton County’s share is not known at this time.

Once the regular business items on the agenda were completed, congratulatory remarks began among those leaving office, as well as some new incoming local officials who will take office in January.

Magistrate Russell first congratulated Tony Delk for winning the 1st District magisterial seat. Delk will be replacing Russell in that position.

Judge Craig then said it had been an honor and pleasure to serve with the three magistrates that will be leaving (Russell, Marcum and Terry Buster).

The judge said a lot had been accomplished and things were still in the works. He also thanked his staff, and Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent and his staff.

Magistrate Buster also thanked the court and the members he has worked with over the past several years as 3rd District Magistrate, as did current–and remaining Magistrate Gary Ferguson.

Outgoing 2nd District Magistrate Ray Marcum, in saying although some people had their differences, that he “never questioned anyone in this room with their sincere integrity and beliefs.” He went on to congratulate his successor to his seat, Jason Pitman, adding “everything we do is for the betterment of our county.”

Sheriff Jeff Vincent, who is retiring from law enforcement after this year, also said it had been an honor and privilege to serve. “Everyone here remained good friends…I am proud to call all a friend of mine.”

Judge Craig also thanked the County Attorney and his staff, George Ferrill of the road department and former Road Department Foreman Danny Abston, who recently stepped down from that job due to health issues.

Bruce Stearns, who has been a member of the road crew for 26 and-a-half years and will become the new Clinton County Jailer, said he looked forward to working with everyone in his new position. He also thanked current Jailer Tracy Thurman for helping him with a smooth transition to the jailer’s job.

Incoming Magistrate Delk noted this was the second meeting he had attended since winning the primary in May (running unopposed in November), saying the first meeting he attended, what really impressed him was the (state) auditor’s perfect report of county government (as well as the sheriff’s office).

Finally, 5th District Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn took to the podium and presented the sheriff’s office secretary Myra Stevens with a plaque of appreciation for her service. As noted above, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office also received a “spotless” audit report for the most recent year.

Following the business meeting and addresses, the outgoing magistrates, and Sheriff Vincent, as well as Stevens, were presented plaques of appreciation for their service.

The court will hold a special call meeting in early January, with date and time to be announced. The fiscal court’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 19, at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the public.