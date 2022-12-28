



Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Wesley L. McGaw, 52, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, December 16, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

McGaw was charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

McGaw was also arrested on a Cumberland County indicment warrant for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; no operator’s license; no registration; being a persistent felony offender- two counts.

McGaw was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Brian K. Marcum, 40, of Albany, Kentucky was arrested Monday, December 19, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Marcum was arrested on a Cumberland County indictment warrant for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; being a persistent felony offender (two counts)

Marcum was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.