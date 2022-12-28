Holiday games . . .

Clinton County boys’ basketball head coach Nick Irwin used a timeout to give his team instructions last week during the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic hosted by the Bulldogs and featuring five teams from Kentucky and Tennessee. Clinton County placed third in the tournament, behind champion Morgan County and runner-up Rockcastle County.

This week, the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs will host a holiday tournament in The Castle, bringing the five team Best of the Lakes Classic action to Albany. The Lady Dawgs are returning from competing in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Galtinburg, Tennessee, last week while the Bulldogs will hit the road this week, traveling to Leitchfield to play in the Grayson County Owensboro Health Holiday Classic.