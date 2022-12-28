Clinton County received a coating of snow for a rare white Christmas last week, but with the snow came bitter cold temperatures that dropped as low as six degrees below zero.

While the scenery was nice, as all of Clinton County’s agriculture community knows, it makes for some difficult conditions for working outside, especially for livestock producers, who must tend to their herds, regardless of the weather conditions. Above, local cattle producer Eric Latham made his way to his cattle Saturday morning on his farm in the Snow Community of central Clinton County. If you don’t like the weather in south central Kentucky, stick around a day or two and it will change. Highs are predicted to be in the mid 60s by this weekend.