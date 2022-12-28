Lawson will make move from council to

Steve Lawson, a well-known figure in the community and also a long-running Albany City Councilman, will be taking a major step up this weekend when he will assume the top position in city government, that being Mayor of Albany.

Lawson, who turned 58 this past Christmas Eve, is a life long resident of Albany, son of the late James T. and Adele Lawson and a 1983 graduate of Clinton County High School. He is married to the former Jill Hicks, who is employed with Somerset Community College’s local campus.

He is perhaps best recognized in the funeral service business, holding a funeral services license and being employed by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, as he put it, “since I got my driver’s license around 1980.” Lawson began working full-time there after high school.

Lawson has served 14 years–seven consecutive terms–on the Albany City Council, thus has knowledge and experience in the operations and functions of city government.

The mayor-elect was the first person to file for the office this past January and said he decided to seek the office because he has lived here all his life and loved Albany and its residents. “I felt like I wanted to help make it a little bit better place,” he said.

Lawson said he definitely feels the top priority and concern for the city is in the area of water. That includes making sure everyone has access to it, not only in quantity but quality. “In this day and time, nobody should have to worry about having water,” he noted.

“I understand there is money available to address the water system and new water plant,” said Lawson. “I would like to some day see a whole new (water) system. I am not promising that…but I would like to see it happen,” he continued.

Lawson says he has no intentions of making any staffing changes, except for retirements, or in cases where new people could be hired. “I have no intentions of letting anybody go,” he said. However, he said he may hire a few more if the budget allows.

The new mayor also said he would like to keep in touch with all department heads and meet with each of them on a regular basis, no less than once per month. He added he wouldn’t learn the status of each department until he actually becomes mayor and begins working with the employees.

Lawson said he felt a key factor in helping attract additional business and industry to the Albany and Clinton County area was getting water and sewer along the 127 Bypass. “I am willing to help any business or industry in any way legally possible to bring in their business, and not turn anyone away.”

Lawson also feels it is very important that he and the city council work closely, and together, with other agencies, including the county, industrial authority, Lake Cumberland Area Development District and others.

“I will attend meetings whenever and wherever needed on a regular basis, such as ADD meetings, to help bring funding to the city,” he said.

In the past few months, when the city council voted on property tax rates, the possibility of raising the rates due to the current economy was discussed, but eventually the rates were kept unchanged.

It was noted the city is still operating under the same rates set about three decades ago.

Lawson did not completely rule out any future tax increases if dire situations arose, but did reiterate raising taxes of any kind would be a “last resort.” Rather, he would try and find ways to increase revenue, such as adding more business, which would bring more money into the local economy.

Lawson said he thinks the new Albany City Council, which will see five of six new members, will be good to work with. “There are some good, level-headed people on the council that will be good to work with, and I plan on keeping them ‘in the loop’ of everything that goes on,” he said. “They are as much a part of it as I am.”

Although the mayor’s position is a full-time job, and Lawson will look at it as such, he still plans on staying with the funeral home on a ‘part-time’ basis.

Lawson also said he appreciates the Downtown Revitalization Committee for their work in helping improve the downtown area. “I appreciate those folks’ works and efforts.”

Lawson said he feels the primary responsibilities of a mayor is to oversee the operations of each department (police, fire, water/sewer, street) and make important decisions that are in the best interest of everybody, not just a few, and further, try to find viable solutions to problems that the city has.

The mayor-elect concluded saying he was very blessed to have the opportunity to serve as mayor. “I will do my best to try and be fair and honest,” and, in thanking his supporters, added, “I appreciate the confidence and will try to uphold their trust.”

