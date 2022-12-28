Marcum ready to step into Sheriff’s role

The year 2023 will see a lot of new faces in local government come to office, and beginning in January, Clinton County will have its fourth sheriff in as many terms when a still young, but much experienced law enforcement officer will be the lead county law enforcement officer.

Ricky Marcum, at 42 years of age, will bring approximately 21 years of law enforcement experience and training as the next county sheriff. For the past few months, he has been serving as a deputy with the sheriff’s department under Sheriff Jeff Vincent, who is retiring after this year.

Marcum is no stranger to the community and law, having served with the Albany Police Department since August of 2002, where he began as a patrol officer, was corporal of the department and was sergeant in the APD for the past seven or eight years.

The new sheriff is the son of Ricky and Gayle Marcum, a life-long resident of Clinton County and a 1998 CCHS graduate. He and his wife, the former Ocie Orton, have three children, sons Christian, 18, and Caleb, 17, and younger daughter, 7 year old Calin.

Marcum credited Sheriff Vincent for his help throughout the transition since the election, saying Vincent has been extremely good in sharing the ins and outs of the duties, adding there was a tremendous amount of work and hours, including fiscal planning, budgeting, and paperwork that a sheriff’s duties entails above and beyond law enforcement itself.

“He (Vincent) has taught me things you can’t learn in a classroom,” sheriff-elect Marcum said.

Marcum said he began contemplating a run for county sheriff a while back, when he decided he wanted to do something different.

He said he talked about the possibility with family and friends and decided he did not want to some day look back and say ‘what if.’ “What if you ran and won?”

“I could not have done this without the support of my wife…she is the driving force that keeps me going,” said Marcum.

Marcum took training courses at Lindsey Wilson and earned a Masters from the American Military University.

The incoming sheriff says that in some areas, people “talk down” about those from small rural areas like Clinton County, thinking they can’t achieve, but Marcum has the attitude of “yes we can,” adding he wanted to be as good an officer as he could be.

Marcum says the constitutional mandates of a county sheriff and their primary duties other than the law enforcement aspect is collection of taxes, bailiff’s for the courts of justice to make sure they are run in a safe manner, and serving criminal and civil papers, the latter in which he said there is a tremendous amount of paperwork to serve.

Marcum said the quality of an officer or sheriff is they “need to be approachable.” They aren’t only law enforcement officials, but elected officials, he said.

Although all types of law enforcement agencies are sworn to uphold the law and follow constitutional guidelines, each agency has different ways, times, etc. on how they carry out those duties.

The former city police officer noted some differences in the roles, primarily that city officers have shifts, take calls and deal with what comes up during those shifts–while also continuing to investigate cases they receive. Following each shift, however, another officer takes over, does the same duties and goes home.

As sheriff, however, even though they go home and turn duties over to deputies, they remain on call and are “on duty” 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Marcum said, “As sheriff, the probability of having to go back to work is high and never ends, with texts, calls…it is a tremendous responsibility.”

Clinton County is somewhat blessed with an extremely low major crime rate compared to many areas. However, with a change in society, crime of all types are a problem. Marcum, echoed many other law enforcement agencies, saying that drugs and thefts are the major problems for smaller communities to deal with.

“Drugs and thefts, thefts and drugs…there is a correlation between the two,” he said. “If you use drugs, you have to purchase them and if you don’t have the money, you have to commit thefts to get the money to buy drugs. The statements are all the same, if they need a fix, they stand to do it (steal),” he continued.

With every change in administration there will be changes made in the office under the new sheriff, including staffing, deputies and so forth, but Marcum noted the job would be a challenge, primarily due to “finding certified people to work.”

“We have to have our base things–such as certified officers in place–taken care of before other plans can be implemented,” he added. However, Marcum said he saw no major changes in the way the sheriff’s office in general will be operating, noting how well it was being handled under Sheriff Vincent and his staff.

The new sheriff also feels it is important to work well with other law enforcement agencies and county government agencies to do what is best for the county as a whole.

Marcum feels that a good law enforcement officer should “show a good personality, find something in themselves, hold on to their virtues, be honest, sincere and courageous, and for me, be kind to people. “You can catch more bees with honey than vinegar.”

The sheriff-elect says that even when arresting or questioning someone, you should let them know you have their best interest at heart. “Some of the people you have to arrest may be victims in some way too, those in need or that need help.”

Marcum says he is the type of person that tells, even someone he has to arrest, “Hey, brother, anything you need, let me know.” Some would let you know, while others won’t. “Good people do bad things, but that doesn’t mean they are bad people.”

Other than being a long-time police officer, Marcum is also known for being a Martial Arts instructor, teaching many children, boys and girls of all ages, many achieving black belts under his training at his facility here in Albany.

The new sheriff said he looks forward to working with each and everyone, saying it takes everyone working for the common good. “No man is an island,” he quoted.

“I will always put the people of Clinton County first, and I thank the citizens who voted for me and for the ones who didn’t, I will still be your sheriff and friend.”