



Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Tony Albertson, 38, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, by Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey.

Albertson was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument-2nd degree (five counts); forgery 2nd degree (five counts); attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument- 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking (five counts).

Albertson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Angela Albertson, 40, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, by Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey.

Albertson was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument-2nd degree (five counts); theft by unlawful taking (five counts); forgery 2nd degree (five counts); attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument- 2nd degree.

Albertson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Berry R. Rose, 43, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Sunday, January 1, 2023, by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Poole.

Rose was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; also arrested on a probation warrant from Indiana.

Rose was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.