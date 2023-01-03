Lady Dawgs take Best of the Lakes championship

Clinton County’s Lady Bulldog basketball team finished their own holiday invitational tournament with a 3-1 mark and in doing so, laid claim to the championship title in the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic.

The Lady Dawgs earned wins over Adair County, Butler County and McCreary Central, losing only to Glasgow.

At left, team members were all smiles Friday night after they had defeated Adair County to claim the championship trophy. The win Friday night cemented the title for Clinton County in the five team tournament.

