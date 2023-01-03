2022 – The Year In Review

Once again, it seems like only a few weeks ago we were looking at the front pages from the 2021 volume of the Clinton County News in order to present that version of our Year In Review to you, our readers, and yet, here we are doing it already for 2022.

As is always the case, it was a year of ups and downs, tragedy and celebration, wins and losses and change that made up the headlines we put to ink during the preceding 52 issues.

As we begin getting ready to cover the events that will make up the news that most affects the lives of those of us who make up this small, rural Clinton County community, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our readers for continuing to be loyal to the work of the staff at the Clinton County News, as well as a thank you to our loyal advertisers for continuing to place your trust in us as business partners.

Finally, for your enjoyment, here’s a look back at headlines that filled our pages in 2022, with our traditional presentation of…

The Year In Review

January ~ 2022

January News…As health officials in Kentucky begin to warn the public about the drastic increase in COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, newly reported case numbers among Clinton County’s population remained low for the second consecutive week. While new case numbers among Clinton residents remained low over the past seven day reporting period, officials with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department noted in its most recent daily report that they were experiencing the highest number of total cases across the district in over three months.

The Clinton County Bulldogs had a very productive post Christmas tourney run as the team loaded up and headed to Las Vegas, Nevada for the Las Vegas Prep Championship. In the final game of the tournament for overall third place, Clinton County was down early, but managed to come back and win in the final seconds 48-47 over Silverado, Nevada, to finish the tournament with a third place (out of 16 teams in the tournament) trophy.

David Alan Martinez, 55, of Albany, was found dead Friday morning, January 7, shortly after 10 a.m. in the eastern part of Clinton County near the Wayne County line. According to Sheriff Jeff Vincent, Martinez had apparently driven his car into a ditch the previous night in sub-zero temperatures and decided to walk across a field. Although the sheriff could only speculate the possible cause of death pending autopsy results, it appears the victim succumbed due to the freezing temperatures.

Proposed maps to accomplish mandatory redistricting of Kentucky’s state and national legislative districts would see Clinton County keeping James Comer as its U.S. Representative, as well as State Representative Josh Branscum. However, the proposed new districts, which have been passed by the Kentucky Senate and sent to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, would move Clinton County in Kentucky Senate District 15, which is currently represented by Rick Girdler (R-Somerset).

Last week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed an order extending the filing deadline for May primary candidates. According to Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins, candidates seeking any office that will appear on the May primary ballot have until 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 25.

A winter storm came through Kentucky Sunday, January 16, and put several inches of snow on the ground and roadways. A little over a week prior to Sunday’s winter storm, another winter storm hit Clinton County putting more than seven inches of snow on the ground.

Two drug related arrests were reported recently. Angela Rosemary Faszho, 44, of Albany, was arrested by the Pickett County, Tennessee Sheriff’s office on several drug related charges and David L. Wray, 46, of Albany, was arrested and charged with drug related offenses by Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey.

The Clinton County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) elected officers for the year at its first meeting in 2022. Chosen new Chairman was Randy Jones. Also, Barney Latham was reelected Co-Chairman and Shane Smith was reelected Treasurer.

The Albany Fire Department was dispatched at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, January 25, to a house fire that was fully engulfed at the time of arrival. AFD Chief Robert Roeper said that firefighters found Norman Cross deceased inside the home. The cause of the fire was unknown and still under investigation. Roeper said the State Police and Fire Marshall had been notified. The home was located on Old Stearns Road off Ky. Hwy. 553.

Not since the early 1980s has the makeup of the 16th District High school sports members had five schools, and not since the 2004-05 season has district competition for Clinton County included Monroe County High School. Both of those aspects changed when, during a Board of Control meeting, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association voted to make some changes within the four districts that make up the region. Among the changes, Monroe County was moved out of the 15th District and put back in the 16th District, making the 16th a five team district that also includes Clinton, Cumberland, Metcalfe and Russell counties.

Clinton County Fiscal Court held its first regular meeting of 2022 Thursday, January 20. The meeting was brief but busy. The court action included the approval of a resolution that supports up to a $165,000 TVA grant application for the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) Land Acquisition Project.

January Deaths…Marshall Lewis Butler, 74, Portland, IN; Jodie Madeline Lingo, 79, Glasgow, KY; Carlie Thrasher, 83, Albany; Shirley Sawyers Aebersold, 82, Brandenburg, KY; Carolyn “Carole” Conner, 70; Lesia Cross Stockton, 55, Albany; Dennis Larry Hurst, 77, Albany; Steven Waid, 44, Albany; Bro. Michael Allen Wilson, 65, Albany; James E. Riddle, 70, Albany.

February News…The extended filing for the May primary ended at 4 p.m. January 27 and as of that date, some 54 local residents had filed for one office or another. Of that total, 49 will appear on the May ballot. Some 21 other candidates, either running for state, federal or judicial seats, filed prior to the deadline, meaning a total of 70 names will appear on the May primary ballot in Clinton County, some having no opposition. Also, no local Democrats filed for any local office in the county.

Next week’s February 10 Clinton County News will be a special issue for a couple of reasons. Partnering with the Kentucky Press Association of Health Plans, The University of Kentucky Extension faculty, and the Kentucky Press Association, next week’s edition will feature a four-page special Vaccination report. In addition, the Clinton County News will be delivered to every mail customer in Clinton County.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in six arrests over the last four weeks on drug related charges. Those charged were Bill Brown, 53, Dakota Melton, 26; Brenda Crabtree, 64; Joni Duvall Foster, 43, Michael L. Stinson, 45, and Deborah Bell, 52, all of Albany.

COVID-19 cases continue to be counted in high numbers both in Clinton County as well as across the Lake Cumberland District, but officials are beginning to note that the numbers are showing a downward trend in Kentucky. On Monday, February 7, 3,835 new case numbers were reported, down from 8,759 the previous week statewide. That downward trend across the state hasn’t reached Clinton County, however, as the Lake Cumberland District Health Department continues to report higher numbers of new cases this week, up to 80 compared to 21 new cases last week.

New COVID-19 cases, or at least those reported to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, appear to be trending downward, if the latest numbers released by the agency is a dependable indicator. According to the local health agency, Clinton County had 39 new cases of COVID-19 added to its case numbers during the most recent seven day reporting period. This compares to 80 cases reported the previous week.

Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins cleared up some details about the May Primary, as well as the General Election in November. This year, as during the 2020 election, there will be three voting sites where all registered voters can vote. They include The Welcome Center on North 127; the Community Center on Spring Street and the RECC building in the Snow community. Also, there will be three days set aside for “early” voting, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday prior to election day the following Tuesday.

After a COVID-19 pandemic pause in 2021, the annual Basketball Booster Club/WANY Radio Auction returned this past weekend with one of its most successful nights in several years. According to event organizers, with items that were sold Friday night, along with cash donations that were given by local professionals and individuals, it appeared as if the final tally was going to be very close to $9,500.

New COVID-19 cases appeared to be on a somewhat downward trend in Kentucky and Clinton County, as well as the Lake Cumberland region, during the past weeks. However, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported 46 new COVID-19 cases involving Clinton County patients last week, up from 39 the previous week. In addition one additional death of a patient was reported, bringing the total of deaths directly related to the COVID-19 disease among Clinton County patients to 42.

February Deaths…Peggy Staton, 85, Monticello, Ky.; Janice Albertson Craig, 63, Albany; Wanda Lee Smith, 89, Burkesville, Ky.; Norman Edward Cross, 88, Albany; Bro. Carl Roger Cross, 71, Albany; Jimmie Eugene York, 87, Louisville, Ky.; Ricky Duane Smith, 64, Albany; Dorothy DeRossett Shelton, 82, Albany; Bethel Williams, 84, Albany; George Nicholas Pappas, 71, Crookston, MN; Raymond Hall Wright, 86, Cookeville, TN; Minnie Sue Thrasher, 81, Albany; Margaret Bickel, 85, Albany; Mary Elizabeth Thacker, 78, Monticello, Ky.; Helen Ruth Deaton, 85, Monticello, Ky.; Patricia Flowers Davidson, 59, Burkesville, Ky.; May Pierce Riddle, 92, Indianapolis, IN; Thomas Jay “Tommy” Stonecipher, 66, Albany; Imogene Cross Little, 92, Albany; Larry Gene White, 81, Albany; James Maxie Thomas, 94, Albany; Rev. Oren Neathery ‘Ned’ Reneau, 100, Campbellsville, Ky.; Georgia Ellen Stinson, 76, Albany; Margaret Nell Copas, 84, Albany; Danny F. Parrigin, 79, Albany.

March News…The Clinton County Bulldogs won the 16th District Championship, defeating Russell County in the opening round and Cumberland County, 64-54 in the finals, to advance to the 4th Region Tournament in Bowling Green. The Lady Bulldogs also made the 4th Region Tournament as district runners-up, defeating Cumberland County 43-42 in the opening round and losing 46-39 to Metcalfe County in the title game. The Lady Dawgs lost in the opening round of the regional to Barren County 61-32.

The grip that COVID-19 has held on Clinton County and the rest of the nation for two years now appears to be gradually loosening its pressure, especially during the last two weeks. According to the most recent reports from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, Clinton County experienced 25 new cases in the past seven days. Even more welcome news came with Monday’s report when no new cases were reported in the county.

The Judicial Center PDB (Project Development Board) voted to accept appraisals taken on property that are possible sites for the Clinton County Justice Center at a special meeting on March 1. A total of 11 separate sites involving three separate locations were involved in the appraisal process.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in seven recent arrests on drug charges were made during the month of March. Arrested and charged were Luther D. Conner, 20; Jason Taylor, 41; Joseph Clifford Wallace, 46; Billy L. Brown, 54; David L. Wray, 47; Travis C. Flowers, 28; and Travis Shane Sloan, all of Albany.

The Clinton County Bulldogs advanced to the semi-finals of the 4th Region Basketball Tournament in Bowling Green last week when Cohen Davis hit a three point shot as time expired to give the Dawgs a 43-40 win over Glasgow. Clinton County was defeated 78-47 in the semi-finals by Bowling Green.

Although it took two special call meetings, the Albany City Council has chosen a familiar individual to serve out the unexpired term on the city council left vacant by the late Gene Ferrill, who was serving in his second term when he passed away in late February. Leland Hicks was officially elected on a 3-2 voice vote by the council on Monday, March 14.

With the COVID-19 pandemic that has enveloped our lives for two years hopefully coming to an end, the Clinton County News will end its weekly case reports with this issue. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that with case numbers falling in Kentucky, he would cease giving weekly reports as well.

During a regular meeting of the Judicial Center PDB, members of the Foothills Festival Committee stated they wished to withdraw the Foothills Festival Welcome Center building from consideration as a possible site for a new Justice Center. However, the board also voted to add back a previous location that had been submitted, that being the McWhorter/Ferguson property between Cross and Washington Streets and voted to have that site appraised.

Since 2019, the Extension Office hasn’t been able to put on its Truth or Consequences program due to the pandemic, but last week that program came to life again at the Clinton County Fairgrounds and according to Christy Stearns, Consumer and Family Resources agent, it was a huge hit among students and community partners alike. The event saw more than 45 community partners present for the event including police officers, lawyers, school officials and the coroner’s office.

The outcome of a long-awaited local murder case finally occurred Wednesday, March 23 in Clinton Circuit Court, when Emanuel Flutur, now 37, was sentenced in the death of his three year old niece, Josephine Bulubenchi, by allegedly killing her at her home on December 8, 2018. The defendant, on February 25, changed his plea in the case to guilty, but mentally ill, on charges of murder and assault 2nd degree. Flutur was formally sentenced to a maximum of 30 years imprisonment by Judge David L. Williams.

The search for a permanent Clinton County Schools Superintendent officially began Thursday, March 24 during a special meeting of the Clinton County Board of Education. The board conducted a 40 minute training type session on the process of selecting a permanent schools chief with Tim Eaton, Field Consultant with the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA).

March Deaths...Kensey Rose Dishman, 13, Albany; Jimmy D. Marcum, 74, Albany; Gene Ferrill, 80, Albany; Shirley Mae Stockton, 78, Albany; Freddie Morris Sells, 76, Albany; Shannon Looper Groce, 43, Albany; Mary Anne Sawyers Britton, 88, Louisville, Ky.; Kenneth Harold Hestand, II, 62, Albany; Harold L. Stearns, 87, Somerset, Ky.; Connie Ray Burkett, 87, Albany; Darlene Vitatoe, 76, Albany; Charlie Paul Tallent, 85, Albany; Judith Ann Baker Olson, 74, Crawfordsville, FL; Rick Stonecipher, 57, Albany; Asher Kenneth Clark, infant, New Castle, IN; Dr. Jerry E. Boles, 77, Scottsville, Ky.; Monica Ellen Biggerstaff, 67, Science Hill, Ky.; Randall Craig, 73, Albany; Alves Donald Pennycuff, 84, Albany; Bro. Jim Simpson, 86, Monticello, Ky.; Barbara Faye Neal, 51, Albany; Martin “Wayne” Stockton, 82, Modoc, IN; Lois Ryan Green, 77, Albany; Sammy M. Sheffield, 76, Albany.

April News…Law enforcement officers from the area continue the local war on drugs, which resulted in four arrests in April. Charged were John L. Luttrell, 51, of Iuka, MS; Patty Poore, 47, Matthew Thrasher, 33, and Jason D. Taylor, 41, all of Albany.

The Albany Independent League is divided out into teams and ready to hit the diamonds this year with newly appointed President Taylor McGaw. McGaw is no stranger to the field as she played all through youth league, through middle school, high school and even three years at Berea College. Due to sleet and cold temperatures on Saturday, April 9, Opening Day Ceremonies, including the annual parade downtown, was moved up a day and held Sunday afternoon, April 10.

A new state law recently passed by the Kentucky Legislature and signed into law by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, will allow voters who cannot get to the polls on election day to cast an early ballot by walk-in. Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins said the law will allow absentee voting in the county clerk’s office only for a six-day period in early May.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 metrics continue to drop, almost to last June’s lows, as the state’s pandemic death toll passes 15,000. The state attributed 135 more deaths to COVID last week, an average of 19.3 per day. This was down from 33.7 per day the week prior. According to the Kentucky COVID-19 report, there were no new cases reported last week among Clinton County residents during the most recent seven day period.

An Albany couple have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of an infant who died due to apparent suffocation, according to local authorities. Cody Parrigin, 24, and Hailey Harber, 21, were arrested on Thursday, April 14 after Harber’s infant was found dead. According to Albany Police Officer Ricky Marcum, Parrigin had rolled over on the infant, causing it to suffocate. He was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, a Class D felony, while Harber was arrested and charged with reckless homicide criminal abuse in the first degree, also a Class D felony.

Clinton County will receive $44,897,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects. The announcement came on the final day of a legislative session that resulted in a state spending plan that makes significant investments in upgrading and replacing the state’s outdated infrastructure, including transportation, water and wastewater, and broadband.

Clinton County High School Head Boys’ Basketball Coach Todd Messer announced last week that it was time for him to step away from the program he has built into one of the most highly regarded programs in the 4th Region, as well as across Kentucky. Messer has occupied the head coach position for the boys’ team for the past 16 seasons and leaves the program with an overall record here of 314 wins against 166 career losses. He also acknowledged that if the right offer came his way, and he and his family felt it was to their benefit, he could possibly be found on the bench again sometime in the future.

The search for a new, permanent Clinton County Schools Superintendent is now in the hands of a six-member Screening Committee, which held its first joint meeting with the school board on April 20, as well as with KSBA Consultant Tim Eaton. Only seven total applications were received, with six being male and one female. Five applicants were out-of-state and only two were in-state.

After over 82 years, one of Clinton County’s oldest businesses has put the crepe on its doors. In fact, we believe that Upchurch Service Station might well be the county’s oldest business which has been continuously owned and operated by the same family. Herbert (Doc) Upchurch and his brother Stanley bought the “Rock Castle” from Ovid Barber in December 1939. According to their ad in the 1935 Bicentennial Program, the Rock Castle Service Station (it had Crab Orchard stone on the front side), sold “Golden Tip Gasoline and Viscoyl Motor Oil” for the Stoll Refinery Company. Jess Wright was operating the station in 1935; he sold out to Barber, who soon sold to the Upchurch Brothers.

April Deaths…Charlene Gibson, 62, Albany; Joyce E. Elmore, 77, Albany; John L. Harlan, 78, Albany; Holland K. Wells, 82, Lexington, Ky.; Mary Darlene Grider, 80, Albany; Raymond Parrigin, 86, Albany; E. Howard “Tuddy” Stockton, 95, Albany; Joe Pickens, 86, Albany; Billy Russell Thompson, Sr., 72, Albany; Eddie Eric Piercy, 42, Monticello, Ky.; Beulah Jarvis, 82, Albany; Karen L. Goodman, Detroit, MI; Hugh Wayne Cross, 74, Radcliff, Ky.; Dan Kevin “Bear” Duvall, 62, Albany; Timothy R. Guffey, 55, Albany; Barry Lynn “Luke” Brown, 57, Albany.

May News…The Clinton County Early Childhood Center will host its 14th Kindergarten Commencement Thursday, May 12, at the ECC. The Early Childhood Center served as a kick-off for some 114 students this year, who will be graduating to first grade during the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Thomas Osterreicher is a junior at Clinton County High School, and despite his young age, he’s a well-recognized figure in performing in front of a microphone. Thomas is the son of Josh and Leanna Osterreicher of Albany. Josh will provide backup for his son on stage May 13 and 14 at the Wired For Food Music Festival in Bowling Green.

VFW Post 1096 held its second annual Bicycle Derby Saturday with a decent crowd despite the rainy and cooler weather. “It was a great turnout considering the weather. We gave away 48 bicycles and 28 helmets. We’re glad we can continue the tradition of the bicycle derby and we look forward to hosting it again next year,” said VFW Post Commander Jason Warinner.

Clinton County fans of the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers men’s basketball team will likely notice a change in the lineup of coaches when the 2022-23 season gets underway. In a press release issued by the WKU Athletic’s Department, Martin Cross, an Albany native, was promoted to the position of Assistant Coach.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrest of Joseph W. Payton, age 46. Payton was the inmate who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center in late March. He was arrested on McFall Road in Clinton County on May 4 by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

The 2022 Primary election in Clinton County was held Tuesday, May 17. Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig won re-election, as did Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins. Also winning the primary, all Republicans with no Democrat opposition in November, were Ricky Marcum for Sheriff; Lonnie Scott for Coroner and newcomer Bruce Stearns for Jailer. Magistrates elected were Tony Delk (1st District); Jason Pitman (2nd District); Gary Tallent (3rd District) and incumbents winning were Gary Ferguson (4th District); Jerry Lowhorn (5th District); and Mickey Riddle (6th District). Two Constable races had competition with Ronnie Thrasher winning in the 4th District and Chaston Bell in the 5th District. GOP U.S. Senator Rand Paul also carried Clinton County and Kentucky by a wide margin in the Republican Primary. Paul will face Democrat challenger Charles Booker in November. Booker also carried Clinton County in the May primary.

Dr. Paula Little, beginning July 1 of this year, will see the word “interim” dropped from her current title and will become permanent Clinton County Schools Superintendent, after being hired for that top school district position by the board of education at a special call meeting on May 18. Little was granted a four-year contract.

Clinton County High School announced Tuesday morning, May 24, the hiring of former assistant coach Nick Irwin as the new Boys’ Basketball Coach for the 2022-23 season. Irwin has spent the past 16 plus years on the bench for CCHS as an assistant coach.

As 92 students walk across the stage to pick up their high school diplomas, three will walk across with very special honors as having the top three grade point averages in the Class of 2022. This year was a little different because of the fact that all three of the top averages were a tie. Those students were Evan Claborn, Makenzie Cope and Kaitlyn Jones.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has awarded Marina@Rowena the Clean Marina Award for 2022. During an award ceremony held at the Marina on May 17, Nashville District Operations Manager Michael Papina presented the Clean Marina flag to Marina@Rowena Manager David Dyson, which was hoisted at the main pier during the ceremony.

May Deaths…Judith Ann DeFord Jones, 84, Albany; Danny Hugh Armstrong, 86, Albany; Margaret Jo Maupin Adams, 90, Burkesville, Ky.; Patricia Star Stearns, 66, Albany; Crystal Marcum Cecil, 43, Richmond, Ky.; Mark Douglas Murphy, 62, Byrdstown, TN; Charlie E. Stone, 84, Monticello, Ky.; Jewell Upchurch Byers, 80, Livingston, TN; Connie Lee Smith, 60, Albany; John Fredrick Sholes, 71, Albany; Wanda D. Vitatoe, 96, Chillicothe, OH; Phyllis A. Boles, 73, Albany.

June News…The new Clinton County Justice Center, barring any unforeseen circumstances, will be located on the McWhorter/Ferguson property. The Judicial Center’s Project Development Board unanimously selected that one and-a-half block site between Cross and Washington Streets at a special meeting on May 26.

Albany City Council, at a call meeting on May 26, took a necessary step in securing a location for the new Clinton County Justice Center. The council voted 4-0 to close a portion of Clay Street that adjoins the property site.

The man responsible for the death of an Albany woman following a two-vehicle collision in nearby Monticello in early January 2021 has received a total 40 years sentence in Clinton Circuit Court following a plea agreement with the Commonwealth. Jesse W. Brown pled guilty to murder and other charges in relation to the wreck which claimed the life of Debra Brown of Albany.

Two people who were charged earlier this year in relation to the death of an infant child, were indicted on May 12 by a Clinton County Grand Jury. Cody Parrigin, 25, was indicted on charges of reckless homicide and Haley Harber, 21, the child’s mother, was indicted on charges of complicity to reckless homicide. The pair were arrested on April 14.

Albany United Church of the Nazarene, pastored by Prentis Evans, has built a pavilion behind the church and will use it for many things associated with the church, but the main reason it was built was for the community. The building is 36 x 50 feet long equipped with lights, ceiling fans and hand built treated picnic tables.

Trooper Island Camp, a youth camp in Clinton County on Dale Hollow Lake operated by the Kentucky State Police, saw its 57th season of camp get underway last week. Most of the campers who attend this summer will be 12 years old and are mostly underprivileged and/or considered “at risk.”

Summer officially hits next week and Saturday, officially starts the beginning of the 2022 Clinton County Fair. This year’s Fair will begin June 18 and will bring back the FFA/4H Days at 10 a.m. and ATV Rodeo at 6 p.m. Two events will also be on tap Sunday afternoon, including a car show and Sparkling Stars Special Needs Pageant. A full slate of events will run from Monday through Saturday, June 20-25.

After weeks of grinding, scraping, sweeping and doing it all over again, the surface of U.S. 127 and Hwy. 1590 is finally ready for a new layer of asphalt surface. Crews began putting down the first portion of the new smooth surface Monday morning, June 23, in south Albany near Albany Redi-Mix.

The deadline to file for any non-partisan race in the upcoming November General Election has now passed, as of June 7. A total of three persons declared the final day of filing. This brings the total number of non-partisan candidates to 19, including one write-in.

An explosion of hydrogen sulfide gas or H2S gas ignited in Clinton County just off Hwy. 1076 just before 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, on Harold Luttrell’s property. According to EMS Director Lucas Abner, three individuals were flown to Vanderbilt Hospital, but names or conditions couldn’t be released.

A Clinton County man has died as the result of an automobile accident in Wayne County, near the Clinton County boundary. According to reports, Floyd Benton Owens, 60, of the Alpha Community, died Monday, June 13, following a single vehicle accident on KY 90, near Connie’s Market.

Jose Benjamin Lagos, of Albany, and former sheriff’s deputy, was arrested Tuesday, June 14, on two warrants by Sheriff Jeff Vincent. On the warrants, the charges are two counts of distributing obscene material to minors, two official misconduct charges and a sexual abuse in the third degree charge.

The Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is planning on lighting up the sky once again this year to celebrate the July 4th holiday. This year, the Fourth of July is on a Monday and should be the perfect ending to the holiday weekend. The show is set to get started at “dark 30” or shortly after dark at Mountain View Park.

The 2022 Clinton County Fair came to a close Saturday night, capping off a tremendous run this year in both events on the schedule and fan attendance and participation.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig is proud, and along with some members of his staff, wanted to tell everyone about it. In a rare instance for any county, large or small, the Clinton County Fiscal Court’s most recent year audit report ending June 30, 2021 revealed a “perfect” audit, with not one deficiency of any type found by the State Auditor’s office.

June Deaths…William James Clontz, 24, Albany; Grace Webb Watson, 85, Burkesville, Ky.; Cheryl Ann Boils, 60, Albany; David G. Moles, 59, Albany; Daryl Wayne Shelton, 67, Albany; Betty Davis Harding, 59, Albany; Jack Latham, 81, Albany; Billy McClellan, 87, Albany; Danny L. Perdue, 60, Albany; Dennis Huff, 72, Bowling Green, KY; Johnnie Lee Mason, 66, Byrdstown, TN; Nell Brown, 94, Albany; Bobby Ray Taylor, 69, Albany; Kenneth A. Appleby, 78, New Castle, IN; Lowell Edward “Eddie” Claywell, 80, Burkesville, Ky.; Glenda Brown Lowhorn, 88, Albany; Harold Wayne Huddleston, Jr., 57, Albany; Floyd Benton Owens, 60, Alpha, Ky.; David Wayne WcWhorter, 72, Albany; Stephanie Ann Hensley, 45, Albany; Barbara Conner Guffey, 80, Albany; Max Alexander Qualls, 77, Albany; Leslie Everett Winningham, 81, Byrdstown, TN; Leeta Rose Bell, 87, Byrdstown, TN; James Roger Burchett, 69, Lexington, Ky.; Martha Kennedy Thrasher, 85, Albany; Glen E. Thrasher, 88, Albany; Leonard R. Patrick, Ringgold, GA; Jerry Grider Coop, 75, Albany.

July News…Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins told the Clinton County News that a local citizen has filed a letter of intent with his office, noting that she intends to circulate a petition calling for a local option election regarding the legalized sale of alcohol in Clinton County. Janet Brummett filed the papers with Collins’ office, noting intent to circulate the petition that would ask if the question would appear on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Kevin Marcum, who has served on the Clinton County Board of Education for several years, has informed Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins that he has decided to remove his name from this fall’s election ballot and will not be seeking another term on the board. Marcum was one of two candidates seeking to be elected to the District 1 school board seat, which is comprised of the Nora, Snow and Piney Woods precincts.

The roof of Jennifer’s Kountry Grill, formerly Ms. Deb’s Cornerstone Restaurant, on Cross Street in downtown Albany, was laying partly on top of The Fig Leaf and Dyer Drug after a violent (straight line) storm system moved through Albany Friday afternoon, July 8. EMS Director Lucas Abner said there were reports all over the county of downed trees, power outages and minor structure damage.

Two years ago this month, the Albany iconic restaurant building, Smitty’s Drive-In, was sold at auction to Nathan and Melissa Thrasher. Operated for 38 years by James “Smitty” and his wife, Shelva Smith, the Albany restaurant first opened in 1962, closing in 2000. Demolition started last week on the property with the hopes of rebuilding and returning the structure to its former glory.

After a short illness, Kentucky artist Fred Thrasher passed away at the age of 83 from a long, hard-fought battle with end-stage COPD, complicated by a recent fight with COVID-19. The legendary local artist from Clinton County, whose works depicted the America of yesterday seen through the eyes of today, was a fixture of the art community for decades, with his final work coming in 2014.

A Clinton County native died in Cumberland County following a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday, July 12. Bruce McCarty, 79, of Burkesville and formerly of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on KY 90 in Cumberland County. The accident also resulted in the death of Tina Reed, 49, of Cave City, Kentucky.

At last week’s regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court on July 21, the court voted to distribute a few hundred thousand of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to aid five separate entities. Those receiving funding were the Albany Volunteer Fire Department, who received the highest amount of $150,000 toward the purchase of a new fire truck; the Tourism Board; the Recreation Park Board; Albany VFW Post 1096, and expenses for the jail sewer project.

The U.S. 127 Yard Sale, aka “The World’s Longest Yard Sale” stretching almost 700 miles through six states, is ready to begin next week and will bring travelers from across the country and beyond to Kentucky, including through Clinton County. The official dates–the first full weekend in August–are August 4-7, with 2022 being the 35th year for the sale.

Clint Poore, local businessman and world renown power lifter, has traveled the globe competing in multiple competitions and has also been a part of a traveling ministry to get their message across. In June of this year, Poore traveled to Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirate.

Several hundred visitors found their way to Clinton County’s Trooper Island Saturday for its annual Appreciation Day, marking the end of another successful camping season.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has recently been investigating a string of vandalism incidents that involved more than 25 mailboxes in Clinton County. As of Monday morning, July 25, five people had been arrested in the case. Sheriff Jeff Vincent said the case was solved with help from the public.

July Deaths…Ethel York Grayer, 83, Albany; Ruby Kaye Sheffield, 77, Albany; Sarah Bowlin Mullins, 85, Henryville, IN; Dale Elizabeth Richardson, 70, Albany; Larry D. Brummett, 65, Monticello, Ky.; Bradford Ernest Key, 82, Albany; M. Annete Cross, 79, New Castle, IN; Tammy Madison Wray, 55, Albany; Charles Hugh Groce, 60, Albany; Wade Cummings, 53, Albany; Jackie E. Graham, 79, Albany; Billy “Bobtail” Brown, 54, Albany; Michael Thompson, 72, Byrdstown, TN; Jerry Waverly Pittman, 54, Albany; Bruce McCarty, 79, Burkesville, Ky.; Fred Thrasher, 83, Bronston, Ky.; Margaret Maupin Adams, 90, Russellville, Ky.; Esther Guffey Thrasher, 79, Albany.

August News…On Friday, July 29, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a single vehicle accident occurred on KY Hwy. 558, five miles north of Albany that claimed the life of Ashley Barton, 35, of Albany. She was a passenger in a 1999 Dodge pickup operated by Benjamin Claywell, 35, of Albany. Claywell was charged with murder, DUI (fourth offense), driving on a suspended license, and trafficking in a controlled substance first degree (meth), second offense.

A Clinton County man, Kyle J. Matthews of Alpha, has been charged with attempted murder in neighboring Wayne County following a high speed chase and wreck that left another person injured. The wreck occurred on Hwy. 167 when Matthews’ vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head on. Matthews was charged with speeding in excess of 26 miles per hour, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police first degree, disregarding a traffic control device, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence fourth or greater offense, driving under the influence and attempted murder.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the war on drugs, which resulted in six arrests over the past three weeks. James E. Shelton, 42, and Justin C. Gibson, 33, both of Albany, were charged with drug related offenses by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin. Albany Police Chief Mark Bell also arrested and charged Thurman R. Amonett and APD Officer Jim Guffey charged Clifford Ray Kennedy, Amy Burchett, and Amanda Jewell with drug offenses.

Clinton County schools will open their doors to students for the 2022-23 year on Wednesday, August 10, as the first instructional day for students district-wide.

A late night storm Wednesday, August 3, rolled through Clinton County, causing wide spread damage that mostly included power lines and downed trees. However, there were reports of property damage as well that included small structures and damaged roofs.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened some of its COVID-19 recommendations, even more Kentucky counties moved into the high-risk category for coronavirus transmission on the CDC’s weekly risk map. Clinton County, which has been listed in the high-risk level for several weeks now, continues to remain in that category.

The Medical Center at Albany has been designated a Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center designation is a voluntary program recognizing facilities that have committed to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for individuals at the highest risk for lung cancer.

The Dale Hollow State Park Marina was presented a ‘Clean Marina’ certification flag by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District during a ceremony held at the marina on August 6. Although most of the facilities of Dale Hollow State Park lie in Cumberland County, the marina itself, including the store, launch ramp and boat mooring structures, is located in Clinton County.

A well-known Clinton County native and local EMS 911 Dispatcher has died following a tragic two-vehicle traffic collision at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line at Static. The wreck occurred Sunday morning, August 14. Walter “Russell” Aaron, of Byrdstown, Tennessee and formerly of Albany, succumbed to critical injuries suffered in the crash on Friday afternoon, August 19. A juvenile from Livingston, Tennessee, who ran a stop sign and struck Aaron’s pick-up truck, is facing charges in relation to the fatal collision.

Clinton County Board of Education, during a special meeting on August 18, voted to keep the same tax rates as the previous year. The board voted unanimously to set tax rates on real and personal property at 45.7 cents on $100 assessed value; .53 cents on motor vehicles, three percent on utilities and the state allotted amount on watercraft.

After a two year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual downtown gala sit-down dinner, All For Benny is back. Sponsored by the Clinton County Community Foundation, the 2022 edition has been set for Saturday, September 17 on Cumberland Street adjacent to the courthouse. Social Hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner at 6:30 p.m.

August Deaths…Dean Dowell, 94, Albany; Ashley Lannette Barton, 35, Albany; Elizabeth Sue Thurman, 68, Albany; Earl Esber Stearns, 67, Russell Springs, Ky.; Melvina Mackey, 69, Albany; Mary D. Jarvis, 88, Albany; Mary Brown Weaver, 97, Somerset, Ky.; Danny R. Cravens, 66, Albany; Shirley Jean Massengale, 60, Albany; Junior B. Catron, 72, Albany; William “Whiz” Latham, 78, Nicholasville, Ky.; Rita Lovetta Guffey, 79, Albany; Russell Lee Dickerson, 82, Pekin, IN; Larry “Fuzz” Boils, 63, Albany.

September News…Clinton County was plagued with two accidents this past weekend that took the lives of two Albany residents. Jaleigh McIntyre, 19, of Albany, died as a result of injuries sustained in a three vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday night, September 3, at the Hwy. 558 and KY 90 intersection, north of Albany. The second fatal accident occurred Sunday, September 4, at 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of the U.S. 127 Bypass and Hwy. 553. That two vehicle wreck claimed the life of David Thrasher, 79, also of Albany. Both accidents were investigated by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Nine drug related arrests have been made during the month of September: Steve Bridgeman, 62, of Albany; Robert L. Myers, 54, of Albany; John N. Maynard, 60, of Jamestown, Ky.; and Christopher Young, 27, of Albany were charged with various drug related offenses. Also arrested and charged were Whitney J. Claborn, 35, Clifford Roy Kennedy, 37, Amy N. Burchett, 31, James D. Irwin, 49, and Christopher C. Myers, 34, all of Albany. Law enforcement agencies including the Albany Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police made separate arrests in each case.

Four people were arrested in early September on charges related to the recovery of stolen property. Albany Police Department charged David A. Carrender, Jeremy D. Albertson, and Yancey Wesley in connection with receiving stolen property and Wesley Rains with unlawful transaction with a minor. Albertson was arrested in a case involving a stolen tractor and charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000, among other charges related to the incident.

A popular landmark on the shoreline of Lake Cumberland will forever be known as “Sid Bell Falls,” the namesake of its landowner when the Corps of Engineers purchased it during construction of Wolf Creek Dam in 1943. “Sid Bell Falls,” located just inside the Clinton County boundary with Wayne County in the northeastern section of the county, was officially posted on June 13 near where the Hancock Creek empties into Lake Cumberland.

Albany and Clinton County will continue to be a “dry island” where the sale of alcoholic beverages is concerned, after a petition seeking to get the question placed on the ballot failed to have enough valid signatures. Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins told the Clinton County News that he had completed the task of certifying the signatures on the petitions that had been placed in several locations, and the total number of valid signatures, or 25 percent of the votes cast in the last general election, had not reached the 1,070 needed. The petition had only 778 “constitutionally qualified voter signatures.”

After being absent from the local schedule for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clinton County Community Foundation brought its All For Benny Gala dinner back to the Courthouse Square Saturday, September 17. About 120 dinner tickets were sold to this year’s fundraiser event.

The Clinton County Fiscal Court set county tax rates and the Clinton County School Board approved the 2023 working budget at their respective meetings. The fiscal court kept tax rates unchanged at 6.60 per $100 assessed value on property and 7.80 each on motor vehicle and watercraft. The school board approved the working budget for the year in the amount of $19.7 million.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office recently received a “perfect” audit from the Kentucky State Auditor for the 2021 year. The SO is the third office in the county to receive a perfect audit this year, following the county (fiscal court) and county clerk’s office.

The Kentucky Science Center opened a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s exhibit Friday at the Clinton County Public Library. The exhibit, Play2Go, is designed specifically for children ages eight and under.

The Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner banquet September 22 at the Welcome Center. Board members hosted the event with a dinner from Hunter’s B-B-Q, a benefit auction manned by Neal Realty and United County and presented the Clinton County News with a Lifetime Business Award.

September Deaths…Timothy A. Cantrell, 79, Lexington, Ky.; Bennis Shelton, 82, Albany; Russell Aaron, 82, Byrdstown, TN; Helen McWhorter York, 91, Franklin, IN; Warren E. Keefer, 75, Albany; James Roger Burchett, 69, Lexington, Ky.; David A. Thrasher, 79, Albany; Anna M. Little, 68, Louisville, Ky.; Anna Mae Reeder, 86, Louisville, Ky.; Jim DeForest, 81, Albany; Jaleigh Paige McIntyre, 19, Albany; Michael Dale “Mike” Beaty, 42, Albany;Bernice Bell Jones, 99, Albany; Emit Henry Bow, Jr., 68, Burkesville, Ky.; Raymon H. Thrasher, 91, Albany; O.W. “Bud” Crouch, 79, Albany; Pete Bell, 70, Albany; Bobby G. “Bob” Tefteller, 89, Franklin, IN.

October News…The 2022 version of the 42nd annual Foothills Festival will get its usual early kick-off this weekend with beauty pageants and baby show being held Saturday, October 8, at the Clinton County Learning Center.

Jeremy D. Albertson, 18, of Albany, who had been lodged in the Clinton County Jail on charges related to the theft of a farm tractor, escaped from the jail earlier last week. However, on Sunday, October 2, he was apprehended by Sheriff Jeff Vincent with assistance from Deputy Chris McGuffin and Albany Assistant Police Chief Wayne Glover.

Three drug related arrests have been reported so far this month by local law enforcement. Charged were Gabriel Guthrie, 39, Nancy L. Hardin, 52, and Sidney H. Foster, 50, all of Albany.

Clinton County Middle School Teacher Danielle Hicks was recognized as one of the best teachers in Kentucky. The Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award is given annually by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), and Hicks was one of the four finalists for the award on the middle school level.

The November General Election is now less than a month away, and some local voters, as well as those across the state, may still be unaware that two Kentucky Constitutional Amendment questions will appear for citizens to make choices on. Voters will cast a simple “yes” or “no” on each of the questions–if they choose to vote on either or both amendments, and one of the questions will be a hot-button topic, that pertaining to the abortion rights issue.

Before she was a Calutron Girl, she was a Rosie the Riveter. Opal Talbott returned to Oak Ridge on Thursday to visit the town she left 77 years ago. In addition to a private afternoon tour of the Y-12 National Security Complex, there the young 21-year-old started working in 1943, she celebrated a birthday, her 101st. Relatives, friends and others helped her celebrate with a lunchtime party at the American Museum of Science and Energy. Opal is one of Oak Ridge’s famed Calutron Girls, the title given to the young women charged with making sure the calutrons–a component in processing the uranium used to make the atomic bomb eventually dropped on Japan–was operating effectively.

The 42nd annual Foothills Festival is now in the history books and it will go down as one of the best attended Foothills in history. With beautiful fall weather staying in the Albany and Clinton County area for the entire weekend schedule, people came out by the thousands to take in the Foothills lineup of events and entertainment, which included one of the longest Festival parades, which lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

One of the favorite times of the year, especially for children, is upon us. Halloween is next Monday, October 31, and ghosts and goblins will be out in force in the early evening hours. The VFW and other locations in and around Albany and Clinton County will be having “one-stop” events for children who wish to have convenient means for trick-or-treating this Halloween season. And, the VFW annual event this year will be a “walk-through” type setting.

Clinton County Solid Waste Coordinator Renea Wells said that last Saturday’s county-wide trash pickup event was a tremendous success. With over 100 individuals participating in areas across Clinton County, there were 436 bags of trash collected from along the roads and highways, and the event sponsored several participating non-profit groups by awarding $2,625.90 in prize monies. Non-profit groups participating included Furever Friends Spay and Neuter Clinic, Clinton County High School JROTC, CCHS Boys’ Basketball Team, CCHS Girls’ Basketball Team, CCHS FFA, and Stony Point Baptist Church.

October Deaths…Lena Parrigin, 82, Albany; Ronnie Cowan, 69, Albany; James Arthur Flowers, 91, Columbia, Ky.; Orestus Flowers, 102, Burkesville, Ky.; Nola J. Neal, 82, Monticello, Ky.; Pamela Joan Sterrett, 66, Albany; Shelia Tompkins Jones, 65, Alpha, Ky.; Lola Mae Mills-Cross, 80, New Castle, IN; Golda Neal Sells, 92, Albany; Michael Joe Neathery, 34, Burkesville, Ky.; Claire Hamrick Crawford, 81, Perry, GA; Dan Flowers, 85, Albany.

November News…Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which have resulted in 17 arrests since late October and through mid-November. Charged (in late October) were Gabriel Guthrie, 39, Jeremy Albertson, 18, Stephen Bridgeman, 62, and Donald T. Craft, 50, all of Albany, as well as David A. Carrender, 29, of Monticello. Most defendants were charged with drug offenses, but Albertson and Carrender faced several charges, including multiple counts of receiving stolen property. In November: Ryan P. Nally, 40, Washington, IN; Wesley Rains, 21; Fabian Rivera, 22; Jason L. Savage, 40; Cody Daley, 20; Elmer Gene Neal, 56; Noah A. Stockton, 26; Whitney Claborn, 35, Daniel R. Young, 44, Ty Webb, 36, and Helen Catron, 71, and, also arrested on a non-drug related case of 2nd degree strangulation was Bobby D. Hicks, 35, all of Albany.

Tons of ghosts, goblins and even a few Michael Myers were on hand Monday night, October 31, at the VFW Post Boo Fest. VFW Post Commander Jason Warinner said more than 1,000 kids went through the line and filled up their bags with candy during the event.

It is time to “Fall Back” as Sunday, November 6, at 2 a.m., Central Daylight Savings Time will officially end, marking Central Standard Time returning. Daylight Saving Time will return the last Sunday in March.

The Cooperative Extension Office has decided to join forces with the Clinton County Fair Board in order to make this year’s Christmas at Home bigger and better than in years past. On November 30, starting at 4 p.m., the Christmas on the Square events will be followed by the First Annual Christmas Parade at 5 p.m.

After decades of watching the project that would see U.S. 127 re-routed off of Wolf Creek Dam and onto a route below and across the Cumberland River on a newly constructed bridge, it was announced that the road has been moved forward, on the construction time line.

Several changes will be seen come January in Albany following the November General Election. Albany residents chose Steve Lawson as the new mayor. He defeated incumbent Lyle Pierce by 291 votes. The city will also see five new city council members. The new members will include Renee York and James Bray (who had served on the council previously) and newcomers Tim Norris, Randy Speck and Junior Gregory. Reed Sloan was the only incumbent to be reelected. Also, incumbent Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig was reelected, winning by over 2,000 votes against write-in candidate John Talbott.

Meet the Bulldogs this Friday night will offer food, friends, wall of fame, and of course, a little roundball. This year’s three inductees to the CCHS Wall of Fame include Wayne Stearns, Katresa Collins, and long-time trainer, Mark Thrasher.

The Clinton County JROTC and the Clinton County High School Band held their annual Veterans’ Day Ceremony last week to honor those who served in the armed forces. The Clinton County High School student body and staff were on hand, as well as a host of local veterans who were seated on the gymnasium floor. Many of the veterans were in uniform of the service branch they had served.

The Clinton County High School Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs will get their basketball seasons underway Tuesday, November 29, when they host Allen County-Scottsville in The Castle. To get ready for a fun season, the Clinton County News is presenting our annual Big Blue Preview this week.

November Deaths…Carol Craig Melton, 70, Albany; Bro. James E. “Powell, 80, Burkesville, Ky.; Sandra Clark Hill, 54, Paintsville, Ky.; Clarence Andrew Brown, 75, Albany; Erlene Hensley, 89, Albany; Betty Catron, 89, Monticello, Ky.; McKayla Boles Myers, 22, Lexington, Ky.; Clora Lee Perkins, 80, Burkesville, Ky.; Linda Russell Roberts, 76, Monticello, KY.

December News…For the 10th consecutive year, the Community Thanksgiving Meal effort was a tremendous success, this year feeding nearly 2,200 deserving residents of Clinton County, according to Melissa Tallent, one of the event organizers who has been involved since the beginning.

The Clinton County Fiscal Court voted to purchase two new ambulances for the local fleet. The 2024 Chevrolet 6.6 liter gas engine 4WD’s were purchased from Select Tech out of Tennessee at a cost of $131,150 each and will be funded by monies from both the APRA and CARES Act.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general. Six arrests have been reported since late November. Coty L. Key, 38, of Albany was charged with strangulation and other offenses; Kathy S. Matthews, 43, Noah Stockton, 26, both of Albany, and Jamison D. Milam, 29, of Lexington, were charged with drug related offenses. Also charged with drug offenses were Wesley L. McGaw, 52, and Brian K. Marcum, 40, both of Albany.

The two largest gatherings during last Wednesday’s Christmas on the Square occurred during the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree on the courthouse lawn, and all along Cross and Washington Street as local and area residents viewed the first annual Clinton County Christmas Parade.

The upstairs courtroom was standing room only Sunday afternoon, December 11, when Albany and Clinton County elected officials, along with family members, friends and area residents, were on hand for a multi-agency “swearing-in” ceremony. City and county officials, both newly elected and incumbents repeating elected terms, were sworn into office. Clinton County District Judges Scarlett Latham and James M. Lawson administered the oaths of office.

The Judicial Center PDB (Project Development Board), at its monthly meeting December 16, voted 4-1 on the orientation, or basically “direction” for the new Justice Center building to face north on the property it is located on between Cross and Washingston Streets.

Western Kentucky University junior and 2020 Portland High School graduate Zac Colovos has been accepted into the NASA Pathways Internship Program at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. He will be a mechanical engineer intern and has always desired to work with NASA. Zac is the grandson of Jack Pierce of Albany.

December Deaths…Dianna Conner Eldridge, 67, Monroe, TN; Ada Jean Warinner, 79, Monticello, Ky.; Eliga Andrew Young, 80, Monticello, Ky.; Annette K. Reamer, 63, Albany; Nellie Stinson, 83, Albany; Johnny Lee Rains, 71, Albany; Jimmie Dean Covey, 76, New Castle, IN; James Catron, 74, Albany; Julian Walter Crosby, 18, Albany; Doris E. Sampson, 84, Albany; David Wayne Vitatoe, 57, Albany; Barbara M. Ferguson, 71, Albany; Kenneth G. “Pete” Thornsberry, 93, Albany; George Allan Black, 94, Charlotte, NC; Eva Christine Owens Parrigin, 94, Albany; Charlene Talbott Guffey, 74, Albany; Timothy Lee Martin, 54, Somerset, Ky.; Gena Penticuff, 97, Albany; Martha Jean Brown, 84, Albany; Alvin C. Riddle, 86, Albany; Kathryn Dewdrop Johnson, 87, Marietta, MS; James David Boils, 61, Albany.