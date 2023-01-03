Sign of the times . . .

Drivers passing by the Clinton County Welcome Center, on U.S. 127 just north of Albany, have certainly noticed the new LED sign that was installed last week in front of the building.

A project of the Clinton County Tourism Commission, the effort was boosted by the Clinton County Fiscal Court and the designation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), as well as with funding partnerships with the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority and the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

The new digital sign will be used to welcome drivers to the Albany and Clinton County community, as well as make announcements about important meetings, events and upcoming tourism related happenings.