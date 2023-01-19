Double fatality on US 127

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured as the result of an automobile accident that occurred Saturday afternoon, January 14, 2023.

According to the Kentucky State Police Post 15 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Jonathan Houck, the KSP responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on US 127 in Clinton County, north of the intersection with US 127 Business.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Jonathan Farmer, age 32 of Eubank, was traveling north on US 127 in a 2001 Nissan Frontier when he attempted to pass a slower-moving vehicle.

Farmer attempted to avoid a collision with the vehicle he was passing and lost control of his vehicle.

Farmer met a 2019 Chevrolet Trax traveling south on US 127 being operated by Deborah Scott, age 72, of New Castle, Indiana.

Scott attempted to avoid a collision but was unable to do so and struck the passenger side of Farmer’s vehicle.

A passenger in Farmer’s vehicle, Jacob Dick, age 31 of Science Hill, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner.

Farmer was transported to the Clinton County Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Clinton County Coroner.

Scott was transported to the University of Kentucky hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KSP Post 15 Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Fire and EMS, Clinton County Rescue Squad, and Clinton County Coroner. The collision remains under investigation by Trooper James Ford.