IDA holds brief meeting

The Clinton County Industrial Development Authority, meeting via Zoom teleconference for the most part, held its regular meeting last Thursday, January 12, with five members on hand, as well as IDA Executive Director April Speck.

Also present, and a voting member, was County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig. (Both the Clinton County Judge/Executive and Mayor of Albany are honorary and voting members of the IDA).

Following the approval of two previous meeting minutes, Randy Jones gave a brief chairman’s report to those present.

Jones told the board he was still in the process of working on a federal grant–which may take up to a year–to get some funds to help with the Albany Fire Department’s purchase of a new fire truck.

The board then appointed two members–Dawn Tompkins and Kim Stockton–as co-signers on a deed releasing Patriot Industries property back to that entity.

Patriot had been the recipient of a loan through the IDA and has since repaid that loan in full.

The members also acknowledged that the term of current member Randy Speck was now up, with Speck telling the board he would be willing to accept another term if appointed.

Clinton County Fiscal Court is in charge of appointing members who are recommended by either the court members or the judge/executive.

The board then entered into a short, less than 10 minute closed session for the purpose of a loan review.

Following the executive session, the board, on a motion by Stockton, agreed to approve a $50,000 loan request to Albany Auto Color.

The loan, which will be funded by a grant, will be in conjunction with both the Industrial Authority and Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation.

The next regular meeting of the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) is scheduled for March 9 at 11 a.m. at the Welcome Center and is open to the public.